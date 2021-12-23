12/23/2021 at 20:20 CET

Tottenham have been one of the most affected teams due to the effects of covid-19, the London set came to have only 12 healthy players and was forced to suspend several of their encounters, which ended up condemning Conte’s in the Conference League.

Now, with more troops, Tottenham has returned to jump to the grass, but your players are far from a sufficient physical level to compete at the highest level, something that pointed out Antonio Conte: “Many of the players who played suffered covid. At one point the intensity dropped and I had to make substitutions. This period is going to be very difficult for us, I have to work with this important covid problem “.

Despite the difficulties, Tottenham were able to beat West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and now they will see the faces against him Chelsea in a two-legged semi-finals, something the Spurs manager does not like: “Honestly, if I had to decide maybe I would play one game instead of two. Mainly because of the situation we are going through. But we have to respect the rules. ”

The calendar in England accumulates many games on Christmas dates, something that will harm players who have just recovered from their infections, Tottenham still have three games to play until January 1, will receive the Crystal Palace next Sunday, on the 28th he will visit the Southampton and on January 1 he will travel to play against Watford, a match-ridden schedule at a critical time for the Spurs.