12/15/2021

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) it rose 0.3% in November compared to the previous month and raised its interannual rate to 5.5%, one tenth above the October rate and its highest level in 29 years, according to data published this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The interannual rate of the CPI registered in November (5.5%) is a tenth lower than advanced at the end of last month by the INE (5.6%). In the case of the monthly rate (0.3%), the final data is also one tenth less than that reported by Statistics (0.4%).

With the interannual data for November, the highest since September 1992, the CPI has its eleventh consecutive positive rate.

This 5.5% rate also serves to calculate how much the contributory pensions in 2022. They will do so by around 2.5% due to the new revaluation formula included in the pension reform bill, which takes into account the twelve-month average interannual CPI (from December of the previous year to November of the current year). For their part, the minimum and non-contributory pensions will increase by 3% next year.

According to Statistics, in the interannual behavior of the November CPI, the the rise in the prices of food, fuel and lubricants for personal transport and catering, as well as the fact that the prices of hosting services fell more in November 2020 than they have done this year.

Specifically, the food group increased its interannual rate in November by more than 1.5 points, to 3.3%, due to the rise in the price of meat and because the price of fruits fell more in November of last year than this year. For its part, the transportation group increased its rate by more than one point, to 13.5%, due to the higher cost of gasoline for personal transportation.