10/28/2021

On at 09:30 CEST

EP

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2% in October in relation to the previous month and shot up its interannual rate to 5.5%, which is 1.5 points above the September rate and its highest level in 29 years, due to the rising cost of electricity.

With the October data, the highest since September 1992, the interannual CPI chains its tenth consecutive positive rate, according to advanced data published this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

According to Statistics, in the interannual behavior of the CPI, the rise in electricity prices stands out, higher this month than in September of last year.

It also influences, although to a lesser extent, the increase in the prices of fuels and lubricants for personal vehicles and gas, compared to the decreases recorded last year.

The INE incorporates in the advance of the CPI data an estimate of core inflation (excluding non-processed food and energy products), which increased four tenths in October, to 1.4%, which is more than four points below the general CPI rate. This is the highest difference between the two rates since the beginning of the series in 1986.

Largest monthly advance in 36 years

In monthly rate, the CPI chained its third consecutive rebound by rising 2% in September, 1.2 points more than in July and its largest monthly rebound in almost 36 years, specifically since January 1986.

In the tenth month of 2021, the Harmonized Consumer Price Index (HICP) it placed its interannual rate at 5.5%, which is 1.5 points more than that registered the previous month. For its part, the leading indicator of the IPCA rose 1.7% in monthly rate.

The INE will publish the final CPI data for October next 12th of November.