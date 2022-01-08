These are the six most outlandish inventions we found at CES 2022, and maybe some you can even buy.

At the beginning of each year the Consumer Electronics Show which in the last hours has concluded by presenting a multitude of services and electronic devices along the way, most of them avant-garde elements and that it is likely that there will be a long time until we see them in the market.

And it is that every year we have strange and extravagant products that most of us cannot buy, but that represent an experimental test of technology that can be applied to other devices or fields in the future.

In this article we want to collect those avant-garde, but extravagant, inventions that have been presented at CES 2022 and perhaps some you may end up buying.

The craziest tech products seen at CES 2022

Cyrclephone 2.0: a circular mobile phone

Although current mobile phones have a rectangular shape, perhaps in the future we will have an oval or circular mobile phone that, although it seems quite complicated to keep in your pocket, will at least raise the curiosity of all the people who are close to us.

This circular phone called Cyrclephone 2.0 has been created by the company Dtoor.

Samsung TV compatible with NFTs

While many people still don’t understand why NFTs have some value, the truth is that they are likely to be part of our future. However, Samsung itself has launched a television compatible with this new technology.

Air Purifying Headphones

It is not a headline error, and it is that the Airvida company has shown air purifying headphones, in case you want the air quality around you, in addition to the sound, to always be the best.

A portable record player

It would have made sense maybe a couple of decades ago, but in 2022 releasing a portable turntable is pretty outrageous.

With all the options on the market to listen to music while we are walking down the street or with our friends in the park, perhaps a portable turntable is not the best option, but at least if you have a lot of vinyl stored from your adolescence, you can give it some use.

Heart rate control bulb

If you don’t have enough that your smartwatch is taking your heart rate every few seconds, perhaps what you need is a light bulb that, in addition to giving you that light you need, also controls your heart rate from a distance. Perhaps it is ideal for specific cases in clinics or hospitals, we will see in a normal home.

A stuffed animal that bites your finger

But perhaps the strangest thing we’ve seen at CES 2022 is Amagami Ham Ham, a stuffed animal that does absolutely nothing, and only bites your finger. It is supposed to be a benefit to our mental health, although there is apparently no valid justification for this either. As a curiosity it seems that it is very good.