One of the biggest debates on television comes to an end: after 14 years we already know what happens to Tony Soprano at the end of the series. Recall that the last episodes of ‘The Sopranos’ Tony (James Gandolfini) and Carmela (Edie Falco) are sitting in a Jersey restaurant to the rhythm of ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ when Anthony ‘AJ’ Soprano Jr. (Robert Iler) arrives ), ask for some onion rings, suspicious people keep appearing, Tony looks at the door and … fades to black. In the middle of a scene. And that’s it. Does Tony die at that dinner? According to its creator, David Chase, yes, although it was not in his plans to do it that way.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the occasion of the launch of ‘Criminal Saints’, the prequel in the form of a film that Warner Bros opens in Spain this November 5, Chase explained that although he always wanted Tony to die “the scene he had in mind it was another. Nor was he planning to cut to black. I had a scene where Tony was going to a meeting in New York in his car. We always saw him go from New York to New Jersey and the last scene could have been him going from New Jersey to New York to a meeting where they were going to kill him. “When did you change your plans?

Inspiration sometimes comes at the most unexpected moment in the strangest places and in the interview Chase assures that the ending we saw of ‘The Sopranos’ occurred to him when he saw a 24-hour bar while he was driving: “I was driving Down Ocean Park Boulevard near the airport and I saw a little restaurant, it was like a shack that served breakfast. And for some reason I thought, “Tony should end up in a place like that.” Why? I do not know. That was like two years ago. “

The fact is that after that incredible ending people were not talking about anything else, as much as the episode in general is something that Chase seems to be very proud of: “I did not remember what was happening in Iraq or anywhere London had been bombed! And nobody was talking about it, they were talking about ‘the Sopranos’. It was incredible to me. I didn’t expect such a fuss to form. Did it bother me? What bothered me was the amount of people who wanted to see Tony killed, that really bothered me “. Because Tony Soprano was a mobster, a criminal, a villain in his own way, but Chase was fond of him and refuses to think that the public didn’t like him too: “God, you were seeing this guy for seven years and I know he is a criminal, but don’t tell me you don’t love him in any way, don’t tell me you’re not on his side in any way. And now you want to see him killed? Do you want justice to be done? You are the criminal after seeing this shit for seven years. ”