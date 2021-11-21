Although ‘The Squid Game’ has already lost number 1 on Netflix’s most watched list in most territories, the series remains the most watched in the history of the streaming platform and continues to captivate thousands of viewers, further boosting Korean fiction internationally.

Its creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, still has many details to reveal about the series, such as which game was the most difficult to shoot: “It was the first game, and also one of the first days on set. It had to go well because that was going to be the first impression for the public. It was really tough both physically and psychologically. It had to have a big enough impact that people wanted to see the rest of the series.. I had been imagining it for ten years, and making it come to life … It was the most difficult scene on many levels “he explains to the Hollywood Reporter, remembering that ‘English hideout’ called ‘Red light, green light’ that involved more than 300 extras, 10 actors and 30 specialists in martial arts.The game has been a phenomenon and the robot snitch is already a symbol along with the uniforms of the series.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has also talked about the sadistic way in which losers were eliminated in many of the games: “When we thought about eliminations from games, I wanted to express that elimination meant death. In Korea we don’t use guns so a gun is a very unreal weapon in Korea. Personally I thought that people being eliminated using a gun was in fact unreal in a way, saying that it is not so violent because it is more symbolic than realistic. It is a simple and symbolic expression that elimination means death. “

More real than it seems

As he has explained on several occasions, it took ten years to sell the story of ‘The Squid Game’, and now he says that he was surprised that he managed to sell it because they thought that someone in real life was probably already making their own Squid Game : “The answer I got ten years later was that it was actually very realistic – that people would probably already be playing this game somewhere in the world.. And I think the pandemic has accelerated the situation. So the fact that the story was no longer unreal, that it was no longer absurd, that it was something very in touch with reality after a decade, made me a little sad as a person, but it brought me joy as a creator. “

Hwan Dong-hyuk himself has confirmed that there will be a second season, but Netflix has yet to comment.