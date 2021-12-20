Updated on Monday, December 20, 2021 – 12:37

A part of Merlin’s board of directors could be proposing the replacement of its current CEO and founder, Ismael Clemente

Ismael Clemente, CEO of Merlin Properties, in a file image.

The battle has started in the nucleus of the largest Socimi of the Ibex 35 and one of the main real estate companies in the country. The crisis at the top of government in Merlin Properties It threatens not only to cause an earthquake among its executives, but to deal a major blow to the company’s shares on the stock market.

For the moment, this Monday lead the decline in the Ibex 35 after dropping almost 6% in the first hours of the session. The shares of the company are exchanged at 9,012 euros and its capitalization is at 4,234 million euros.

The origin of the punishment that investors are causing it must be found in the governance crisis that has been latent for a long time and that has come to light in the last few hours. According to the information provided by El Confidencial and Expansión, a part of Merlin’s board of directors is proposing the replacement of its current CEO and founder, Ismael clemente, after eight years at the helm of the Socimi.

Behind that movement would be Javier Garcia-Carranza, non-executive president of the company and number three of the Santander Bank, Merlin’s main shareholder with 22.2% of the capital. Industry sources assure THE WORLD that the discrepancies between García-Carranza and Clemente have been an open secret for a long time, that their relationship is unsustainable and that clashes in their decisions are frequent.

These discrepancies have divided the members of the board of directors in two, in which they also sit Francisca Ortega and Ignacio Gil-Casares, who together with Javier García-Carranza represent Santander; Ana Forner representing Nortia (6.3% of the capital); the independent directors Fernando Ortiz, Ana García Fau, Emilio Novela, Pilar Cavero, María Luisa Jordá, Juan María Aguirre and Donald Johnston, in addition to Ismael Clemente (CEO) and Miguel Ollero, the corporate chief executive officer (COO).

CNMV intervention

The situation has forced the National Stock Market Commission (CNMV), which, as reported by Europa Press, has asked Merlin Properties for explanations about the possible replacement of Ismael Clemente as CEO of the company. Sources close to the Socimi have confirmed to this newspaper that they have already responded to the markets supervisor.

Merlin Properties specializes in the office, logistics and shopping center segments. It obtained a net profit of 254.4 million euros in the first nine months of the year, which represents an increase of 127.6% compared to the same period last year despite the impact of the coronavirus, and in this period it has also continued to increase its level of occupancy in all its properties after the passage of the pandemic.

The Socimi had a turnover of 381.3 million euros in this period, 1% less, while its gross operating result (Ebitda) was 277.4 million, 0.6% more, both indicators showing some stability compared to the year 2020.

