The company defends the unit within its board of directors after an extraordinary three-hour meeting to decide on the removal of its executive

The power center of the largest Socimi of the Ibex 35 and of one of the main Spanish real estate firms, Merlin Properties, was on Monday the scene of a governance battle that ended late at night with a truce that allows Ismael Clemente to remain as CEO of the company.

“Merlin’s Board of Directors has unanimously adopted the agreement to initiate a governance reform process, with the aim of improving it in the interest of Merlin and all of its shareholders”, includes the relevant fact sent by the company to the National Stock Market Commission (CNMV) on the edge of 10:30 p.m.

However, the statement has failed to hide the evident internal division between the company’s founding team, led by Clemente himself, and its majority shareholder, Banco Santander.

As a result of this division, a part of Merlin’s board of directors called for an extraordinary meeting late in the afternoon yesterday whose sole point was to discuss the succession or removal plan of the top manager. Thus culminated a day in which the events rushed in a dizzying way, although the battle for the relief had been brewing for some time and only in the last few days had it transpired to the information board.

Hours before the extraordinary convocation, Clemente himself admitted to THE WORLD that “something” was happening. “I do not know anything in terms of what is being published, but something will come and I will do what I can,” he said in conversation with this newspaper.

In recent days, several media had echoed the intention of the company’s largest shareholder, Banco Santander, to relieve Clemente from his position. Clemente, aware of the commotion and the news in this regard, acknowledged to this newspaper that he was in “unequal forces” due to his position on the council and, when asked about the possible reasons behind this offensive, he answered, bluntly, that “Santander wants control the company and we are a hindrance to that. ”

According to Expansión on Monday, behind these movements would be Javier Garcia-Carranza, non-executive president of the company and number three of the Cantabrian entity, Merlin’s main shareholder with 22.2% of the capital. Industry sources assure EL MUNDO that the discrepancies between García-Carranza and Clemente have been an open secret for a long time, that their relationship is “unsustainable” and that clashes in their decisions are frequent.

Those discrepancies have divided the members of the board of directors, in which they also sit Francisca Ortega and Ignacio Gil-Casares, who together with Javier García-Carranza represent Santander in the governing body; Ana Forner Representing Nortia (6.3% of the capital); the independent directors Fernando Ortiz, Ana García Fau, Emilio Novela, Pilar Cavero, María Luisa Jordá, Juan María Aguirre and Donald Johnston, in addition to Ismael Clemente (CEO) and Miguel Ollero, Corporate CEO (COO) and co-founder of the company together with David brush (who already left a long time ago).

The statement published by the management team just one hour before the extraordinary meeting – called for 7:00 p.m. – serves as a thermometer for the internal division, supporting in this case the figure of Ismael Clemente. “Marline does not deserve abusive and feudal behaviors by minority shareholders who intend to exercise majority control, stealing their participation in decision-making from the rest of the shareholders, thus saving the payment of the corresponding premium. If any shareholder wishes to control Merlin, they will have to formulate the corresponding public offer and pay the rest of the shareholders the fair market value “, included the endorsement note for Clemente, entitled” No to corporate feudalism “and signed by Miguel Oñate, Francisco Rivas, the rest of the management team “and 185 company employees.”

However, both parties managed to redirect the situation and seal a truce, at least for now. “The Board of Directors, its chairman and its CEO, reiterate their mutual respect and their express decision to implement precise mechanisms and concrete measures for management in accordance with the best governance of the Company,” states the note sent to the CNMV .

The deal came hours after the exchanges had closed. Investors had followed the crisis throughout the session and far from being oblivious, they punished the uncertainty surrounding the Socimi with a fall of 6.35%, its biggest decline of the year. The titles are now below 9 euros (8.95), the capitalization has been lowered to 4,207 million euros and it remains to be seen if the truce is final or it is only a temporary solution.

Merlin Properties specializes in the office, logistics and shopping center segments. It obtained a net profit of 254.4 million euros in the first nine months of the year, which represents an increase of 127.6% compared to the previous year.

