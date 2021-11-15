11/15/2021 at 3:11 PM CET

Maria Jose Gil

The change of criteria of the Labor Inspectorate may endanger the survival of 13,400 business organizations, unions, universities, institutes and academies that offer vocational training courses. The Inspection considers thatand the teachers who teach the courses and workshops They must be registered with Social Security as employed workers, although these institutions have been hiring them as self-employed.

The Regional Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs of Murcia (Fremm), which received an inspection in May, has sounded the alarm at the consequences that would have throughout Spain the interpretation that the Labor Inspectorate makes of the regulations that regulate Training for Employment.

La Fremm, which has a training center in Murcia with classrooms and workshops in which 5,000 workers and unemployed are trained, 1,000 of them attached to the Youth Guarantee program, he estimates that throughout the country “at least five million students would be left without training.”

Before the legal discrepancies that raises the interpretation of Work, the employer’s association of Metal of the Region of Murcia warns that “employers, unions, universities and other institutions dedicated to the training of workers would also be affected.”

Also on the list would be “vocational training centers and competition preparation academies, which have professionals as freelancers to teach their classes “.

He adds that the criterion of the Inspection “would also affect private classes in homes, exam preparers, technical conferences and talks, among other areas.

In the case of public and private universities, it states that the teachers of the master’s degrees are also hired for the most part as freelancers. “Just by counting the number of disadvantaged college students, the volume of those affected would skyrocket “, assures the Fremm.

The Metal bosses warns that the interpretation of the Law that regulates Training for Employment by the Labor Inspectorate “would lead to the closure of some 13,400 accredited institutions throughout Spain that provide Vocational Training, 825 of them in the Region of Murcia.”

The employer has contacted other business organizations to ask the Government of Spain for an urgent solution that allows legal certainty thus avoiding discretion at the time of applying it “.

Among the organizations that also disagree with the criteria followed by the Inspection is the national employer’s association Confemetal.

While the legal controversy is resolved, they claim “the paralysis of files in progress”.

The training offered by Fremm also has great recognition in Spain and Europe. Its facilities have state-of-the-art classrooms, workshops and laboratories, that incorporate the most advanced technologies in areas such as robotics.

The organization defends that the formula used so far for the incorporation of teachers as self-employed workers, it allowed to have “the most prepared professionals in each specialty” and, consequently, “offer a higher quality in training for employment”.

It indicates in its statement that “with the new approach made by the Labor Inspectorate, the hiring of teachers in the training centers for employment must now be employed, when practically all the entities in Spain work for more than 35 years with autonomous teaching staff, the Inspectorate itself being knowledgeable and having considered it to be adequate “.

He also defends that in the three decades he has been providing training has applied “the current law, in which all the phases of the training process are subjected each year to a permanent evaluation by the administrations, which has been successfully passed in each year, its results and quality of the controls being ratified “.

For its part, the Inspection argues that the business organization is the one that provides the necessary means to provide the training, so it must hire your teachers as employees. Faced with this argument, the employer responds that it would not be possible to offer the courses without having the workshops, due to the technology that must be used in the classrooms and workshops.

It specifies that the controls to which the course management is subject include “European Social Fund inspections, of the General Intervention of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia and of the organisms that contribute subsidies “.