The Crown When does the fifth season premiere? | Instagram

The Crown would come to Netflix to continue shaping the life of the British family in its fourth installment.

The Netflix series, The Crown, which sparked a strong controversy after the last premiere of its third season, brings to the screen new chapters that will break down the multi-award-winning fiction that portrays the British monarch, Queen isabel II, in addition to your closest circle.

The historical drama, created by Peter Morgan and produced by Letf Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix, “The Crown“It will arrive on the screen precisely in November but in the year 2022, according to the scheduled and confirmed date from the series’ official Instagram account.

The Crown, Imelda Staunton will play the main character of the Netflix plot. Photo: Instagram Capture

From 2016 onwards, the plot has been in the midst of various controversies about whether it would end in five or six seasons, apparently, the creator came to the conclusion that five would not be enough, however, everything can change again in Last moment.

Details of the new season?

The “historical drama“It will consist of ten episodes in which it will address some news about Lady di and Margaret Tacher.

Likewise, as time goes by, it would include new characters who will say goodbye to those who stole their hearts with their performances in addition to some awards, it is worth mentioning that the plot has been a phenomenon.

Cast of the series

To begin, the first to fire one of its main actresses will be Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge) from the Harry Potter saga, who, in turn, will replace Claire Foy and Olivia Colman who gave life to the Queen Isabel in past scenes of The Crown.

As for Prince Philip of Edinburgh, it will be Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones, “Evita”) who will play the “consort” of the Queen of England.

Leslie Manville will play the new “Queen Margaret”, sister of the British monarch, who in past installments was starring Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Kirby.

Emma Corrin, who caused a sensation in her performance as Lady Di, will be Elizabeth Debicki (“Tenet”, “The Great Gatsby”) who lives in the following episodes.

While Prince Charles, who would have been played by Josh O’Connor, who will now pass witness to Dominic West.