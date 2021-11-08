The Vengeance Dress, made famous in the 1990s when Lady di made his first public appearance after the prince Charlie He accepted that throughout his marriage he was unfaithful to his wife Diana Spencer, has come to the popular series of Netflix, The Crown, for its fifth season and by the hand of the actress who plays the princess, Elizabeth debicki.

Related news

The paparazzi captured the star of Tenet filming the grand entrance of the royal at a fundraiser for Vanity fair in the gardens of Kensington on 1994, when she wore an off-the-shoulder chiffon dress by the Greek designer Christina Stambolian and silk heels Manolo blahnik, fascinating the media.

That same night the documentary of her ex-husband called Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role, in which he confessed his adultery during his marriage to Diana of Wales, however, the coverage of the event where the princess participated with the spectacular dress got all the attention.

Diana even had her fingernails painted red, something she had never done, at least in public. His goal was to steal all eyes and he succeeded.

PHOTO: .

On this occasion, it was Vogue magazine in its British edition that published on its social networks the image of Debicki with the revenge dress.

“We interrupted your evening to introduce you to Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in the ‘dress of revenge’. The actress was seen on the set of Netflix’s The Crown, and has driven the Internet crazy,” wrote the magazine on its Instagram account.

The slender French actress was caught by the paparazzi and the photos immediately set social media on fire.

PHOTO: IG @britishvogue

Netflix prepares the death of Lady Di

The fifth season of The Crown is in full swing and the ideal setting to film the Last summer of life of the mother of Princes William and Harry In mallorca.

The last installment of the series ended in 1990, when the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher left office, while in the family environment, Diana and Charles of Wales were one step away from separating.

So it was believed that history spanning the 90’sThat at that time events such as the arrival of two prime ministers, John Major and Tony Blair, took place.

While the monarchy also had to deal with the divorces of the queen’s eldest sons and the late Duke of Edinburgh: Ana and Mark Phillips in 1992, Charles and diana in 1996, and prince Andrs and Sarah Ferguson.

As well as the tragic death of Lady Di 1997 and the deaths of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret in 2002.

Follow Herald USA on Google news, make CLICK HERE

CRS