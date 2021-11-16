Univision Raishmar Carrillo left Nuestra Belleza Latina eliminated

Last Sunday for Raishmar Carrillo was a gala of very strong emotions in Nuestra Belleza Latina, because despite being clear that the competition entered its most demanding moment, he still kept the hopes of advancing to the grand final, and the decision to be sent home left her totally shocked.

The Puerto Rican beauty was eliminated from the reality show, in the company of Jaky Magaña, leaving her desire to be crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina, which generated enormous sadness, which she could not hide in her farewell message

The video, in which the Puerto Rican is seen, invaded by intense crying, which is moving the followers of the beauty queen, the young woman took the opportunity to open her heart to the fans and said that although she is crying, there is not only pain in his soul from elimination.

“Hello, Raishmar Carrillo over here in the farewell video. In addition to the tears, do not be fooled, my genter, because I am grateful for this experience, I am very excited, because I dreamed of being here, and God put me here ”, the beautiful young woman commented tearfully. “There are many things that I asked Father God, and he did not give them to me, but this one he granted me. So I am grateful to be here, very excited about what is coming, because I have new people, and there I am going to see Jaky … I am going to cry a little with you now, “added the former contestant, referring to her friend as well. removed.

And in the midst of his sadness and excitement, Raishmar added that soon the pain will be put aside, and he will lift his spirits by chasing his dreams.

“Nothing is going to happen, because we are going to get up again. I know that there will be Raishmar for a long time and Nuestra Belleza Latina is a platform, it is a grain of sand within a sea of ​​opportunities. So we will see then what will happen. I am grateful for your support, I will see you soon ”, concluded the eliminated candidate.

The fans of the Puerto Rican could not help but express their support for the queen and encouraged her with praise and beautiful phrases.

“This girl should be in the FINAL. Really ! 😓 “,” You went a lot with too much ❤️ your story moved us a lot, the public did not connect so much with you because of all the controversy but you were one of the best “and” You are great, beautiful !!! It’s not fair, you deserved to be in that final, you can leave with your head held high that you did a great job ❤️👏 ”, were some of the messages for the beautiful young woman.

