While Bitcoin is just beginning to attempt a bullish transition, already the cryptocurrency Avalanche, has risen 45% over the last 7 days. If you want to find out where AVAX is headed, then you should check out this review.

At the time of this writing, AVAX is trading at $ 118.34, accumulating a gain of 13.28% in the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization is $ 28,548 million, and it is ranked 10th in the Crypto Online ranking.

To put us in context, Avalanche is a platform used for the launch of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and various financial assets.

The project’s vision is to become a digital asset exchange, in which anyone can launch their proposal in a fully decentralized way using smart contracts and other avant-garde protocols.

The Avalanche network is very efficient. According to the development team behind it, this is the first smart contract network that can confirm transactions in less than a second.

The mainnet was launched in September 2020. AVAX is the native token of this network, and one of its functions is to serve as a reward system for users.

Factors behind the rally

The price of Avalanche’s cryptocurrency has been steadily rising, disengaging itself from the broader market, as positive catalysts drive the project forward.

On December 14, when Avalanche added USDC to its protocol, the price rallied by more than 10%, starting a momentum that would extend much more.

Then, a Bank Of America report was published indicating that Avalanche was a good alternative to the Ethereum platform, in the smart contracts segment.

On December 16, BitGo, a crypto asset custody company, with more than $ 64 billion under management, integrated the AVAX token among its products.

While this type of news is developing, the network has been growing exponentially. In the graphs below we see how the total daily active addresses is more than 120,000.

Technical analysis of the cryptocurrency Avalanche

In the daily chart AVAX vs USDT we see that the price recently crossed a downtrend line, which may be heralding the resumption of the trend in the medium / long term.

In the short term it is clear that the bulls are in control. Yesterday the price made a very bullish candle, starting a new momentum. Now the gains should extend further over the next few hours / days, however we must first see the resistance at $ 120.41 being breached.

At the moment it is quite likely that the bulls will take the price higher, perhaps looking to mark a new all-time high.

Technical analysis of the daily chart of the Avalanche cryptocurrency. Source: TradingView.

Weekly chart

From this time frame we also see that buyers are the ones in control.

Continually higher lows and highs tell us that the medium-term trend is bullish, and right now it appears to be resuming.

At the moment, we are most likely to see higher earnings in the near future.

However, do not rule out the possibility that a major correction will occur soon. But to think that this will actually happen, the immediate support must be crossed, located at $ 86.35.

