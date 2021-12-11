This year, El Salvador has been a protagonist in the cryptocurrency ecosystem due to the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender. But not everyone knows the potential behind this digital asset or how to use it exactly. That is the reason why the Bitcoin Fest 2021 will be held in the Latin American country, to provide education about what bitcoin is, what is its usefulness and how this currency can benefit the national economy.

The Bitcoin Fest El Salvador event is about to start

The Bitcoin Fest will take place this December 11 and 12. It is one of the most anticipated cryptocurrency events by Salvadorans and bitcoin advocates. This year, leading professionals will come together to discuss trending topics, create business alliances and provide support for the most promising projects in the industry.

After the adoption of bitcoin as a legal currency, now is the time for El Salvador to attract foreign investors, generate more jobs and promote the technological development of the nation. The Bitcoin Fest is a good way to promote foreign investment in the country, and also contribute to the education of the general population on issues related to cryptocurrencies.

85 speakers will be presented from all over the world, and the attendance of more than 7 thousand participants is expected, apart from some 600 companies and 500 educational institutions.

Speakers, agenda and everything you need to know about the cryptocurrency event

Some of the featured speakers from Bitcoin Fest are:

Phillipe Boland, manager of the university network by Tic-Uxti Founder-Token Partner Jhairo Anderson C., businessman and software specialist Carlos Leyva, organizer of the Bitcoin Fest and CEO of Tec Investment Solutions Gerald Confienza Huamani, founder of ASHK’A.Philip Ong, founder of OGGO Exchange, Daniel Aguilar, investment analyst, Luis David Esparragoza, journalist at CriptoNoticias, Francisco Córdoba Otalora, co-founder of NFT Latino Art.

The agenda for the first day begins with Javier Díaz, specialist in neurolinguistic programming, followed by a talk by Carlos Leyv, who will explain what is bitcoin, how it works and differences in usability and investments. Jairo Vélez will speak at 12:30 pm (GMT-6), about the challenges, opportunities and challenges in the over-the-counter market (OTC) or the international sale of cryptocurrencies.

At 3:00 pm, Philip Ong will present a talk on the impact of foreign investment in adopting bitcoin as legal tender. At 4:30 pm there will be a discussion focused on the adoption and usability of bitcoin, where attendees will have the opportunity to ask their questions. The day will end with the participation of Javier Díaz and his speech on how to improve finances.

The event will be held in the city of San Salvador, in El Escondite, at 8:00 am (local time). Attendees will receive a certificate in blockchain and digital business. What you learned in this event will be useful if you want to enter the cryptocurrency market. To be part of the conference, you must visit the Bitcoin Fest website and purchase the ticket.

Do not miss the details about the Bitcoin Fest 2021 in El Salvador and follow them on their social networks: Facebook.

