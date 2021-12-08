Cryptocurrencies strike back. Bitcoin has risen almost $ 10,000 since it fell to $ 42,000 in a wave of panic. We may have witnessed a reversal in the trend, but at the moment it looks more like a temporary pullback. It is a good time to take advantage of the volatility, invest in SimpleFX.

While this was happening, El Salvador made the right move by acquiring 150 coins at an average price in USD of $ 48,670.

It is a good time to invest in cryptocurrencies, and thus benefit from the volatility.

Sign up for SimpleFX, the best crypto trading and investment app. Make a deposit and get a double bonus of up to $ 5,000 paid in BTC. The offer is valid only until December 15th.

You just need to register with an email and make a deposit. The higher your first deposit, the higher the bonus.

SimpleFX supports fast and inexpensive TRON payments for Tether, BEP-20 payments for Binance users, and Lightning Network for Bitcoin.

The crypto market is back on track. Invest in your favorite cryptocurrencies with SimpleFX

The cryptocurrency market appears to be correlated with the equity market in December. The collapse was caused by a simultaneous collapse in the equity and commodity markets at the end of the first week of December.

Now the sentiment is completely different and stocks are skyrocketing again.

Airbnb gained 8.11%, Alibaba 8.73% and Baidu 8.16% on Monday, December 6. Commodities are recovering in the second week of December and USOIL rose more than 7%.

The trend can continue or reverse, but we expect higher volatility throughout the week in all markets.

Make sure you don’t miss out on this opportunity, invest in SimpleFX and get a guaranteed double first deposit bonus.

About SimpleFX

SimpleFX is one of the most popular trading and investment brokers. Launched in 2014, it was one of the first brokers to offer cryptocurrency accounts.

You can sign up for cryptocurrency trading accounts, simply using your email.

SimpleFX broker aims to offer the easiest way to trade globally.

SimpleFX is mainly available for mobile devices, however you can use the same application on all devices. Trade with SimpleFX in its WebTrader version, from the native iOS, Android application, or by entering your credentials in MetaTrader4.

The team behind this platform is always in the constant search to keep up to date with the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. As a result, the platform offers the lowest transfer fees available.

They recently introduced support for Lightning Network Payments, and are about to include totally commission-free Tether transfers using the TRON network.

SimpleFX is also compatible with the Binance Smart Chain.

Sign up for SimpleFX with an email, give it a try and invest in the exciting global financial markets.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related