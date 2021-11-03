11/02/2021 at 19:48 CET

Carles Planas Bou

The success of a global cultural phenomenon like the series’ The Squid Game‘ would have been used to launch a millionaire scam. On October 20, a cryptocurrency called ‘Squid‘(Squid, in English) inspired by the popular Korean series of Netflix. On Sunday its value soared to 310,000%, but just on Monday it plummeted and lost all its value after Twitter temporarily restricted its account due to its “suspicious activity”.

Two weeks after going on sale, this digital asset turned into a kind of meme went from worth $ 38 (about 32.8 euros) to skyrocket to $ 2,861 (about 2,471 euros). But five minutes after reaching this figure, its value collapsed until it collapsed due to allegations of possible fraud. The cryptocurrency’s website and social media accounts have since disappeared. This is how the page through which investors were informed looked.

Some strangers take advantage of the success of #JuegoDelCalamar to launch a cryptocurrency. Thousands of people invest in it. It shoots up to be worth 2,471 euros and shortly after it collapses. They could have scammed almost 3 million. The urge to get rich. https://t.co/ilC0Y5bgOZ – Carles Planas Bou (@carlesplb) November 2, 2021

The authors of this apparent scam could have made about 3.38 million dollars (about 2.91 million euros), as explained by the specialized portal Gizmodo. “(The scam) was obvious because investors could buy the cryptocurrency but they couldn’t sell it. Many people did not receive the warning on time & rdquor ;, they explain on the page, where they criticize that the majority of large American media published news about the surge in the value of this cryptocurrency.

The promise to get rich

Along the way, small investors lost what they had bet on a digital asset that several experts had already pointed to for its potentials. dangers. “I have lost everything I put in this project & rdquor ;, he pointed out in the cryptocurrency analysis portal CoinMarketCap one that had invested $ 5,000.

The promoters of this capital scam launched the cryptocurrency of ‘The Squid Game’ assuring that it would be used to play a videogame inspired by the series and that the winners of the games would get more cryptocurrencies as a prize. A promise that has caught hundreds of people thirsty to win money.