The price of the cryptocurrency The Graph shows a very good technical scenario, thanks to a very solid fundamental base that is attractive to many users. Today we conducted a GRT analysis looking to forecast where it is going.

At the time of this writing, GRT is trading at $ 0.95, losing 9.70% in the last 24 hours, but still maintaining a small gain of 1.70% in the last 7 days.

To put ourselves in context, The Graph is an indexing protocol for data queries from networks such as Ethereum or IPFS, thus driving a variety of applications both in the DeFi segment and in the Web3 ecosystem.

Open APIs within this network are called subgraphs and can be created by anyone. The data from these applications can be consulted using the GraphML language.

The popularity of this blockchain has grown rapidly as established decentralized applications such as Uniswap or AAVE began to implement subgraphs.

The most recent news that is promoting positivism in the market for this cryptocurrency is the roadmap for the expansion of the data space available for the Ethereum network, using the Graph protocol.

Vitalik notes that protocols like The Graph create markets that are incentivized by clients paying servers for historical data with Merkle testing, creating a healthy marketplace where individuals and institutions see the appeal of storing data and providing it out of the box. when requested.

This news immediately generated a positive impact on the GRT token, causing a drastic increase in its open interest in the main exchanges, going from $ 5 million to more than $ 30 million in a matter of hours.

Open interest in GRT futures.

GRT shows a very good technical scenario

In the weekly chart of GRT vs USDT we see how the price has remained locked in a large bullish pennant, amid a necessary pullback after a strong rally at the beginning of the year.

Even as the price fell, it started to make higher and higher lows, showing weakness from sellers, and the possibility that a new rally is getting closer and closer to starting.

Recently, the cryptocurrency The Graph managed to break through the pennant at the top, although not with much determination. We should still see resistance at $ 1.07 being traversed to think that buyers will carry the price much higher.

As long as the support remains at $ 0.67, the bullish scenario will have more chances in its favor.

Weekly chart of the price of the cryptocurrency The Graph. Source: TradingView.

Key levels to watch in the short term

On the daily candle chart we see that the GRT cryptocurrency rose strongly yesterday, following the announcement of Vitalik.

However, the price was hampered by resistance at $ 1.07, and today much of those gains have already been wrapped up.

Even so, the bullish scenario remains intact, and it seems very likely that we will see a new momentum in the next few hours. The most important thing right now is to get through the resistance mentioned in the previous paragraph.

If the support at $ 0.92 holds, then the momentum could start quite soon. Otherwise, we may see sales up to a minimum of $ 0.83.

Finally, the possibility is still open for the price to consolidate for a while longer. The bulls shouldn’t worry as long as the support at $ 0.74 holds.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

