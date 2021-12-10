12/09/2021 at 20:05 CET

The Higher Sports Council (CSD) could exercise actions in defense of their rights if he is harmed by the agreement between LaLiga and the CVC fund, as beneficiary of the distribution of the income from the joint sale of the audiovisual rights of professional football.

According to current regulations, the body would be considered an interested party and would be entitled to carry out the actions and exercise the pertinent actions in defense of their rights, as a creditor, if it were harmed by the so-called LaLiga Impulse Project, whose Assembly plans to vote this Friday.

Royal Decree-Law 5/2015, of April 30, on urgent measures in relation to the commercialization of the exploitation rights of audiovisual content of professional football competitionsIt establishes that up to 0.5% will be delivered to the CSD to allocate it to aid to entities who participate in the first division of women’s football.

Also that 1% will be delivered to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) as a contribution to the development of amateur football, an amount that could be increased, and that 10% of the income from the audiovisual rights of the Super Cup and the Copa del King will be dedicated to the promotion of amateur football.

The presiding body José Manuel Franco summoned the League this Thursday, to the clubs that oppose it and that offer another alternative, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Club, as well as to the RFEF -also contrary- with the intention of finding points of agreement, but the meeting was not held due to the absence of the clubs.

The Secretary of State explained that they had asked the CSD to annul the call for the LaLiga assembly this Friday, an action that can only be carried out by “very clear, concrete and valued reasons that are not given to this day”According to the said, according to the report of the State Attorney, just as it cannot enter into the merits of an agreement between individuals such as that of LaLiga with CVC.

The CSD has no legally attributed administrative powers of control or protection over the performance of professional leagues. and the agreements adopted by them, referring to the commercialization of audiovisual rights and the financing of clubs.

These must be classified as legal-private and non-legal-public actions and Royal Decree-Law 5/2015 for the joint commercialization of audiovisual rights does not confer a power of control regarding legal-private actions in this matter.

The body can protect an arbitration on the conflicts and discrepancies that have arisen in relation to the commercialization and exploitation of audiovisual rights between sports entities participating in a professional football competition if they decide to submit to it.

The CSD is part of the control body for the management of these rights, participating with voice and without vote in it.