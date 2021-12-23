12/23/2021 at 8:41 PM CET

Europa Press

Up to 100 euros of the 400 euros of Cultural voucher for young people who turn 18 in 2022 can be spent in cultural digital content; and the rest of the money can be invested in “traditional culture” such as festivals, cinema, or newspaper and magazine subscriptions.

This was explained today by the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, during the presentation of the Reading Promotion Plan 2021-2024, where he has said that it will be after the approval and entry into force of the General State Budgets when “the mechanism that allows young people to have that amount is put into operation.”

Therefore, as he has warned, the actual implementation of the Cultural Bonus “will not be until May or June”. “We have a very finished design that will take the form of a decree and we will be able to approve that between the end of January and mid-February,” he added.

Regarding the contents, Iceta has added that they will be the ones they are born from “the most traditional cultural sectors” such as books, cinema, performing arts, music, live shows, or “online” platforms and subscriptions to newspapers and magazines.

Although the Culture Bonus, has advanced, it will cap spending on digital content up to 100 euros, and within that item it will also be capped – it is not yet known if it will be for months or money – consumption on platforms, in such a way that cannot allocate the 100 euros only to Netflix, Movistar or Hbo, among other; but they can be applied to other content offered by digital music platforms such as Spotify or podcasts.

Likewise, Iceta has added that in this Cultural Bonus, which has a budget item of 210 million euros, it is also working on the inclusion of formulas so that the The beneficiary of the voucher can invite a person to any of the shows they attend, and that it may also have some “benefit”.

And also, he has stated that he is working with transportation companies so that young people who benefit from the voucher can access subsidies while traveling.

“Not in all cities there is the same offer and that’s why we want there to be support for this mobility “, it is finished.