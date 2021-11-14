Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAV / . / .

To grow in life you have to make mistakes, but in the world of technology and social networks, making mistakes can be expensive. The Internet is full of stories of people whose lives were visibly affected by a comment or photograph that, regardless of its characteristics, condemned them to public derision.

It seems that we are not allowed redemption. Everything we must do and publish must be perfect, the keys to achieving success or financial freedom, how to enhance our personal brand, what is the perfect filter for our photographs or the fashionable dance.

All that or otherwise, means being at the mercy of the millions of executioners who roam the net looking for a person on whom to vent their frustrations, and who do not know or do not want to measure the consequences of the emotional abuse that they can generate in the person they are facing. the one they have decided to humiliate.

We have an impressive technological deployment that keeps us informed second by second of what is happening, but the truth is that the algorithms are not yet capable of detecting when the limits are crossed and the other is transgressed. They do not read emotions.

So, everything you post on the internet, even if it is 10 years old or older, one day without you expecting it, could be used against you because artificial intelligence is unable to know who you are and under what context you made such a comment.

It is quite a complex situation, because it makes us think that social networks are framed in an endless present, that it does not matter when something was published because no one has the right to be forgiven by keyboard moralists.

Individually and collectively we must learn to forgive the nonsense that we can all say in networks. Without underestimating the fact that those who have committed a crime of cyberbullying must learn to deal with the consequences of their actions, it is silly to accuse a person for a tweet launched 5 or 10 years ago, because we have all said and done not very intelligent things ever. We have the right to grow and evolve.

We could be happier and live in peace, if we understood that we came to this world to improve, not to be perfect. Is technology helping us in this or on the contrary, is it allowing a world to be created in which no one wants to be?

