12/02/2021 at 22:00 CET

Tatiana perez

The King’s Cup “It doesn’t come at the best time & rdquor; for Girona, but there is no choice but to face it with “the most competitive team & rdquor; possible. Of course, “thinking about Monday and knowing that LaLiga is the most important thing & rdquor ;. Míchel Sánchez has it clear.

The rojiblanco team gets up early this Thursday to travel to Puertollano, where it will play the first tie of the tournament tonight against Calvo Sotelo, from the Second RFEF, at the El Cerrú stadium (8:00 p.m., Footters).

Taking into account the number of casualties suffered by the first team, with the injured Nahuel Bustos, Pablo Moreno, Valery Fernández, Ramon Terrats, Óscar Ureña, Darío Sarmiento and Borja García, The coach has only been able to rest three footballers: Cristhian Stuani, Bernardo Espinosa and Jairo Izquierdo.

Live the final of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The rest also accumulate many minutes of competition, although the safest thing is that they must participate because there can only be four players from the subsidiary in the starting eleven and Míchel has them. Without forwards, Dawda Camara has all the numbers to be a starter. In addition to goalkeeper Adrián Ortolá, who has not yet made his debut with Girona since his arrival last winter market. “He will play because he deserves it & rdquor ;, assured the coach.

Probable lineups:Puertollano: Simón, Ordóñez, Ricardo, Dani Martín, Fran Sabaté, Iván Limón, Hinojosa, Abraham, Valdivia, Juanfri and Ribalta.

Girona: Ortolá, Arnau, Biel Farrés, Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Juncà, Kébé, Artero, Pol Lozano, Baena and Dawda.

Referee: Milla Alvéndiz (Andalusian)