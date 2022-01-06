01/05/2022 at 21:30 CET

Jonathan Moreno

It is the Copa del Rey synonymous with chills for a Simeone accustomed to glory in his red-and-white decade. Girona, Cultural and Cornellà curse . imagination, with three painful eliminations against rivals, a priori, less than those of Canillejas. “We will have to find solutions, if we are next year & rdquor ;, he said hotly after falling to the greens in the last edition, in some demonstrations that made fear for their future.

Scalding as he goes with the competition, the Argentine has put a ‘dot’ more intensity in training so that his pupils do not fall into complacency. The eleven, with some exceptions such as Lecomte by Oblak, will be well recognizable, although still conditioned by casualties. Yet another sign of the importance of grief. Vrsaljko and Lodi will occupy the wings, while Llorente and Carrasco will compete for a place in the core. The Madrilenian returns after injury and could have minutes.

The other unknown is up front, where Cunha gains confidence and the title will be played with Griezmann, recently recovered from the coronavirus. Luis Suárez will be the reference, since he will have to rest due to a penalty in the League.

The duel will be played at the Metropolitano at the request of Rayo Majadahonda, since this way you will be able to have a greater capacity. Atlético will serve as a visitor.

Probable lineups:

Rayo Majadahonda: Gorka Giralt; Cristian Pérez, Married, Borja González, Ángel Bastos; Jesús Bernal, Tassendero, Raúl Sánchez, Juanjo; Mawy, Rubén Sánchez.

Atlético de Madrid: Lecomte; Vrsaljko, Felipe, Giménez, Lodi; Llorente or Carrasco, De Paul, Kondogbia, Lemar; Cunha or Griezmann, Luis Suárez.

Referee: Jaime Latre (Aragonese).

Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano.

Hour: 21:30.