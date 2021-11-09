In San Francisco there were weird looks this past week. People were somewhat taken aback by an unusual event. Stephen Curry was missing more than he was right. He had four games in a row without going beyond 20 points, with a series of 18/50 in triples. Weird, weird. However, no one doubted that this streak had an expiration date. As expected, the Curry show is here again. And with all its extras: cannon shots, fireworks, magic tricks… The complete pack of one of the best players in history.

The victim were some Hawks who have lost the essence that led them to the last finals in the East. They’ve had four defeats in a row and right now that fun, incisive and pressuring team spirit that can’t be left even half an inch ahead has disappeared. Trae Young said a few days ago that for a team that has tasted the honeys of success in the playoffs, the regular season knows little. Let’s hope they change the chip soon, for their sake, because the East is not what it was and is not to take naps.

Trae, whom many compared with Curry (although it has already been seen that they are not the same, neither better nor worse) did a good game: 28 points, 9 assists, over 50% in shots. AND the Hawks were ahead until 7:30 to the end of the third quarter (75-77). But from there, it had actually started before, Hurricane Curry in action. 18 so many in that period alone for the point guard in one of those days when sitting down to enjoy is the best thing you can do, because defending him is useless. Baskets of every possible sign came out of his hands in a trance in which finished with 50 points. The tenth time in his career that reached such a significant figure.

What’s more He added 10 assists, which makes him the third player in franchise history with that double-double, along with Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry, and surpasses the first as the oldest in NBA history with similar numbers. In addition, and as is logical seeing the 50 points, he closed his losing streak of percentages in a big way: 14/28 in field goals, 9/19 in triples and 13/13 in free throws. At 33 to 34 years old, Curry is in a brilliant moment of his career and his Warriors, who this year are not only him (Draymond, Poole …) are already 9-1 leading the league. It’s been more than two years since the last final they played, more than three from the last ring and more than six from the first. And there are seven months left to meet the next NBA champion. But these Warriors and this Curry are buying a lot of tickets in the first month of competition.