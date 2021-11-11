11/11/2021 at 19:09 CET

Since 2014, Formula One drivers can choose their number, with a number between 2 and 99, with the exception of 17 that the FIA ​​decided to withdraw in tribute to Jules bianchi. Number one is reserved for the champion, in case he wants to wear it, something that has declined Lewis hamilton, who continues to carry the 44 in his car despite having won the title in recent seasons.

But if there is a number that we will not find in Formula One, it is 13, a totally banned number. There are many superstitions and rituals that accompany the pilots but in this case, the number 13 has been eliminated from the cars for bringing really bad luck to its wearer.

It all started in the 1920s, when the Delage team suffered two fatal accidents within a few months of that number. The first, that of Paul torchy, which crashed into a tree at the San Sebastian GP in 1925, with the 13 in its fairing and with 13 cars participating in the race. The following year, the Italian count Giulio Masetti He used the 13 again and his car ended up overturned on an embankment, leaving him trapped in the car.

These two accidents caused the French Automobile Federation to decide not to use that number again. Nor were they distributed even when the numbers were assigned based on the position of the team in the previous World Cup and there was not even a box with the number 13.

In all the years of Formula One history, only four drivers have been the daring ones who have worn this number, and of them, three, only wore it in one race. The first was Mauritz von Strachwiz at the 1953 German Grand Prix and failed to even qualify for the race.

After him the Mexican tried Moses Solana, who was able to qualify for the Mexico race, but his engine burned with eight laps to go and he was unable to finish the race. The third to dare to wear the 13 was Divine Galica at the 1976 British Grand Prix but as von Strachwiz, failed to qualify for the test.

In a more recent time, Pastor Maldonado chose the 13 when Formula One let the pilots choose their number. The Venezuelan took him in the 2014 and 2015 seasons with little luck and 16 withdrawals in 38 disputed tests.