Currently, there are two teams that have never been in a conference final: Hornets and Pelicans. The funny thing is that the history of both franchises is so close that we could speak of a single being. Last year, the Clippers came out of that denomination by stepping on the penultimate round of the playoffs, so there are two entities without having gone so far, those already mentioned. And if they are so related, it is because they have the same origin or, at least in an apparent way: the original Hornets were founded in 1988 as an expansion team, owned by businessman George Shinn. In 2002, Shinn moved the team to New Orleans, which became the New Orleans Hornets. Two years later, The NBA established a new expansion team for Charlotte: the Bobcats. In 2013, the Louisiana franchise announced that it would change its name to the New Orleans Pelicans, and at the same time Charlotte announced that it would recover the Hornets name, as well as the history of the franchise between 1988 and 2002.

The Basketball Reference page is a classic in the NBA world. In it, journalists and analysts consult a huge amount of data, historical or current, from all eras and stars, from players, managers and coaches. And there we can perfectly distinguish what we have just talked about: the Hornets, founded in 1988, disappear in 2002; and make their appearance again in 2004. Since then, they have existed without interruption in the city of Charlotte, first as either Bobcats or Hornets. On the current Pelicans page, the story fits perfectly first, and then becomes contemporary. They were born in 2002, just when their history companions temporarily disappeared. And they always stay, yes, in New Orleans, where George Shinn wanted to transfer them before being left with nothing on a rape charge in 1997 and a gradual decline in a reputation that had been forged by creating a culture.

From New Orleans he went to Oklahoma for two years because of Katrina, but the return had no more movements. Today, Oklahoma has its own team, the Thunder, and the Hornets became the Pelicans in New Orleans … at the same time that the Bobcats were the Hornets again. That is to say, a very fat mess to explainDense to understand, but which has resulted in two losing franchises despite cool teams and, of course, historical players: Baron Davis or Alonzo Mourning have passed through Charlotte; For New Orleans, the award has been even bigger, with Chris Paul and, much more recently, Anthony Davis. However, the management has gone from being bad to lousy, and the occasions in which such teams have had a chance to go far have been short-lived and they have been resolved that way, with few people left to remember them.

Michael Jordan: from player to manager

There are people touched by a wand, who are worth to do everything that is proposed without any type of blush or modesty; and others are only valid for one thing (or not at all, of course). In the case of basketball, it is difficult to find personalities like that of Bill Russell, able to win as a player and coach. Or Jerry West, who retired as one of the best in history, trained the Lakers with some faintness but quite effectively, and went to the offices, where he has become the best manager ever. Something similar happens with Pat Riley, champion as a player, and elevated to the quintessence of the neat and clean man, intelligent and able to win rings in benches and offices. And we can’t say anything new about Larry Bird: the mythical Celtics forward only touched glory in the form of championships as a player, but he is the only one in history to be MVP, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year. Almost nothing.

Michael Jordan never had that ability. His playing career is immense, unequivocal, extraordinary and manifestly brilliant. No one has ever doubted his talent and there are still few who dare, in concrete debates that do not clarify a reality that is always relative, to put him somewhere other than the highest on Olympus, with that band of the best player in history. However, that talent has never had a real transfer to the other facets to which it has wanted, with more or less luck, to dedicate itself. Not in baseball, not as a manager, not as an owner. Nor has the character transcended with too much sympathy, after those seen in The Last Dance. Of course, has not had any type of approval in those offices that it occupies for quite some time. And it has been involved only in a sibylline way in the racial struggle that the NBA deflowered with successes and some errors two seasons ago, with the murder of George Floyd as a trigger, but with a problem that, unfortunately, does not have that fact exclusively .

However, Jordan has been a machine capable of making money. The player became a manager and turned his back on some bulls that they did not win before their arrival, nor have they won afterwards. Did it first in the Wizards, where he made his first mistakes as a manager, he chose Kwame Brown at No. 1 in the draft and then put Doug Collins on the bench to retire comfortably, with two inconsequential years but that served to generate applause and sell T-shirts. Then, he said goodbye to the capital to return to North Carolina, his native Carolina, and take over a team that arrived in a new NBA expansion, the last one, which emerged in Charlotte while the other Hornets continued their vital journey in Louisiana with, by the way, Chris Paul as the leader. Several groups of owners, including one captained by Larry Bird, bid on the team. In the end, it was the group Black Entertainment Television, founded by Robert L. Johnson, that got the hang of it. Some time later, in June 2006, it was announced that Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan would become the second largest shareholder in the franchise.

Today, Jordan is the main shareholder of the team, and that, along with other businesses and good investments, have allowed him to amass a fortune of more than 1.9 billion dollars. More, finally, than Jerry Reinsdorf (about 1,600), the owner of some Bulls that continue to rebuild, already without Jerry Krause (passed away in 2017), and with Jordan’s shadow always on the horizon. As a manager, Jordan has not done things well: Charlotte’s first team, under the Bobcats nomenclature until they were renamed Pelicans in New Orleans, amassed a huge number of negative records: 18-64 in its initial season and, already with Jordan, 7-59 in 2011-12 (lockout included) and 21-52 the following year, before Steve Clifford made the team look somewhat like a team as the Hornets. Before, like Bobcats, only a bench legend like Larry Brow raised their spirits and stepped into the playoffs: 44-38, the first positive record until the arrival of Clifford, with a pretty cool team: Stephen Jackson, Raymond Felton, Raja Bell, Boris Diaw, an extraordinary Gerald Wallace (All Star, by the way) …

The success was short-lived then and faded like everything Jordan has played in sports. As his fortune grew, his reputation as a manager fell into a deep pit, a basement that had more and more plants despite its already poor beginnings. Just three positive records in 15 years, with three playoff appearances in which they have not advanced in the first round. Seven different coaches, three lonely playoff victories and a constant dance in the offices (four different General Managers) in which no one has ever settled in any position. And Jordan, meanwhile, collecting money, teaming up with Reinsdorf to induct Toni Kukoc into the Hall of Fame and appearing only sporadically to justify his legend and his time on Earth. In short, little in the offices that have not tarnished his work as a player, which is still intact.

LaMelo, a new hope

In 1977, George Lucas released Star Wars, a film that would lead to a film series and an expanded universe. that have caused a scandalous fan phenomenon and have collected, of course, billions of dollars. In 1997, Lucas relaunched the film, two years before releasing his much-maligned second trilogy, and added that of a new hope. The title remains today and has served to enhance merchandising. And, in a good metaphor, LaMelo Ball is the Hornets’ new hope. Like, say, the Luke Skywalker called to bring the franchise to light and thus abandon the darkness, that darkness that is the only thing he has known since Jordan took it. And who is looking for some honor compared to that other existence of the entity, which was from 1988 to 2002 with better results and a connection with the public that they still lack today.

Jordan stopped trying to meddle in situations outside his person and stopped his intrusion in the offices by giving power to Mitch Kupchak and dedicate himself to being a rich owner and applaud from his chair. Kupchak, who served as General Manager of the Lakers from 2000 (when, by the way, Jerry West left) to 2017, had a knowledge of basketball big enough to land in a small-market franchise, diametrically opposed to greatness and greatness. the opulence of Hollywood. He held out just enough for Clifford to replace him with James Borrego, young (he will turn 44 in a month) but promising. And he released Kemba Walker, the closest thing to a hero the franchise has ever had (along with, perhaps, Al Jefferson), to have salary space and be able to have in their ranks someone like, for example, Gordon Hayward (29, 30 and 31 million for the next three seasons).

And there is, of course, LaMelo Ball. A new hope, No. 1 in the 2020 draft, Rookie of the Year and the reason to watch Hornets games. A superlative talent that Jordan has been entrusted to fix his reputation as a manager. The team finished with a promising 33-39 last season, motivated by a second half of the season full of injuries. In an East that is not like the West (since Jordan’s retirement, in fact), the importance of winning games early will be paramount. And if the injuries respect the franchise, there could be green shoots in a franchise that, like its sister in New Orleans, has never been in the conference finals. The first step is the playoffs; behind them, a gradual ascent with a young team led by LaMelo and with a progressing coach like Borrego. Jordan’s legacy, a man with a huge aura, pIt will be possible to be something more than a player if, as a manager, he finally manages to make green shoots appear in the form of optimism 15 years later.. For now, things are going well. The rest, we’ll see.