01/13/2022 at 11:10 CET

The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, assured that the agreement with the investment fund CVC and the contribution of 2,000 million euros clubs “will allow Spanish football to advance 20 years without public money”, during the III . Sport Business Days Forum on “Financing in the world of sport”

“It is a project to grow, it is not a project to get into debt. CVC contributes 2,000 million euros at a stroke for the clubs and we are going to advance Spanish football 20 years without public money, with a World Cup in 2030 just around the corner, “he said.

The Thebes attack on Florentino: “It has intentionally intoxicated the CVC project”

The agreement with CVC has not been ratified by all the clubs, since Barça, Madrid and Athletic Club have chosen to reject it. On this question, Thebes has not shied away from pointing to ‘his’ guilty, the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez: “You have to know how to differentiate well what is happening with CVC because he has been deliberately intoxicated, especially since the Real Madrid presidency, for obvious reasons. It is a project that goes against the Super League, the bigger the national leagues, the worse for the Super League, “said Tebas.

“With the entry of CVC the clubs are worth 30% more. In France they are already studying an option like this”

Tebas stressed that the clubs have decided to distribute the money efficiently and that the 75% of this will be used for investment in infrastructure, which will allow many to undertake renovations in their stadiums and facilities and advance in their digitization. “The funds trust Spanish LaLiga. With the entry of CVC the clubs are worth 30% more. If those 2,000 million do not come in, we are reserving the league industry to the two big clubs in this country. If we don’t do this we go down. In France they are already studying an option like this “, added in the forum in which Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, and Francisco Gómez, general director of Seguros Pelayo also participate.

“In England 40 million euros a year are not spent on their television channel as Madrid does”

In addition, the president of the league denied that the leading teams in the competition are no longer competitive, alleging that the clubs invest their money in other expenses, such as the sections: “Chelsea or Manchester United do not have a basketball or hockey section, they do not have televisions that cost them 40 million euros a year as is the case with Real Madrid. If the clubs were organized they would still be more competitive, therefore, it is not true that our big clubs are no longer competitive, “he concluded.