12/16/2021 at 17:41 CET

The agricultural organizations Asaja, COAG and UPA announced this Thursday that they will continue to protest in sectors such as dairy so that the The rise in prices at source is passed on “entirely” to the ranchers.

In a statement, the three organizations have pointed out that this Thursday there are summoned protests in A Coruña and this friday, in three points of Cantabria: Santander, Torrelavega and Colindres-Laredo.

The mobilizations will continue in Galicia, Asturias, Castilla y León, Cantabria and Andalusia, have highlighted Asaja, COAG and UPA, who They have not specified the dates.

# LAST HOUR | The #OPAs demonstrate by pointing out the culprits of the critical situation of dairy farming The 🐄 dairy farmers protest before industries and large distribution: “No more breaking the Law & rdquor; 🚜 Today👉 # LaCoruña

🚜 Tomorrow👉 #Cantabriahttps: //t.co/ApISdoumQJ pic.twitter.com/gC4nDmeagZ – Asaja Nacional (@AsajaNacional) December 16, 2021

Agricultural organizations have opted for unity of action and they have warned that they will intensify their actions “pointing out the real culprits of the ruined situation suffered by dairy farmers”, in particular “certain dairies and chains of the great distribution”.

Since the mobilizations began, they have achieved a rise of up to 9 euro cents per liter of milk, an achievement “insufficient but noteworthy”, they have pointed out.

Also, they expect new increments in the next few days by the DIA, Carrefour, Mercadona and Lidl chains, although they have demanded that these increases “be transferred entirely to the ranchers.”

Otherwise, the producers will continue pointing out dairy industries “abusing ranchers”, without ruling out appeals to boycott of brands that do not pay fair prices to its suppliers.

Asaja, COAG and UPA have recalled that the new food chain law is already published in the State official newsletter and it obliges to cover production costs in each food sale and purchase operation, “something that is not happening at the moment.”

The protests take place at a time when the production costs have skyrocketed for farmers and ranchers, what have you seen feed more expensive by almost 30% in the last year, in addition to diesel (+73%), electrical energy (+270%) and other inputs.

The agricultural sector has launched a “SOS rural” in the face of its situation of “absolute emergency”, after last year they had to suspend the demonstrations in which they demanded fair prices for the field as a result of the pandemic.