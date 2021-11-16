11/16/2021

On at 18:52 CET

The name of Mercè Martí It is associated with aviation and adventure, but from now on it will also be a benchmark in the Dakar Rally. This Tuesday the Catalan rider presented her project for the next edition in Saudi Arabia (1-14 January 2022), a team made up one hundred percent of women, the CMR Group Women Dakar Team, and in which the Andorran Margot Llobera He will be your co-driver in the Can-am Maverick RS prepared by FN Speed ​​Team, within the Side by Side buggies category.

“Our mission is to vindicate the presence of women in the toughest Raid in the world. Make our goals visible by empowering and giving visibility to women with the aim of promoting references to future generations, “said Martí in a ceremony held this afternoon at the Palau de Pedralbes and which was chaired by the Regional Minister of the Presidency of the Generalitat of Catalunya, Laura Vilagrà, the General Secretary of l’Esport, Anna Caula and the president of the Federació Catalana d’Automobilisme, Joan Ollè.“This will undoubtedly be the legislature of women’s sport”, has assured Vilagrà, which has announced an investment of 70 million euros for next year in the sports field and has congratulated the team led by Mercè Martí: “They are five brave women committed to women’s sport, an incredible team that has a first-rate car and whose main mission is to become a benchmark for future generations of girls, to show that there are no impossibilities and to give maximum visibility to women athletes in an unbeatable showcase such as the Dakar Rally “.

“At the age of 25 I had the opportunity to compete and win the Around the World Tour by plane. That was a turning point in my professional and personal life and this project reminds me of that of 94, because it is also unique,” he stressed Marti.

“Hopefully this is now exceptional, a team of women in the Dakar, over time we can see it as something normal,” commented the president of the Federació Catalana d’Automobilisme, Joan Ollè, which has claimed the value of motoring and motor racing in general as “an immense laboratory for technological research that is then applied to street cars and prevents thousands of deaths in traffic accidents. In contrast to those who speak of pollution, the sport of motor deserves recognition. And before those who question a facility such as the Circuit de Barcelona, ​​which brings in 300 million direct profits, we proudly say that we are the only country with three major world events of F1, WRC and Rallycross, which it gives us a great international projection “.

THE TEAM

Driver: Mercè Martí Anglada

Since 1994, it has been active combining championships and air races, preparing expeditions and conferences. She was the first Spanish person to complete the Around the World Tour by plane in 1994 and and the first woman to win it (33,500 km in 92: 27h). He was bronze in the first World Air Games (1997) and broke three world speed records on routes through Asia and North America. In the world of four wheels it has also led her to participate in regularity championships on the circuit and off road races. In 1995 she was a finalist in the Camel Tropy Mundo Maya and more recently she is the Official Driver of Porsche in the Classic Series. He obtained the Gold medal from the International Aeronautical Federation. He has 3 world speed records and countless accolades.

Co-driver: Margot Llobera

Born in 1996, it has been fulfilling sporting objectives at the same time as years. Climbing, skiing, triathlons, basketball, trial bike, mountain marathons, ski touring & mldr; Even representing his country, Andorra, for years, with the women’s soccer team. By profession, an Industrial Design Engineer, Margot has bet all her life on competitive sport. At just 17 years old, he embarked on his first Rally in Morocco, the Panda Raid. And from the age of 18 he has a very clear objective: to participate in the Dakar Rally. His intention is to race it on a motorcycle, although he could not refuse a project as attractive as the one that Mercè Martí planted for him this year, with an all-female team in the next edition in Saudi Arabia.

Mechanical equipment: Jessica Nebra and Iona Hernández

Coordinator: Núria GajaCar

CAR

Framed in the side by side category, Mercè Martí and Margot Llobera will compete aboard a Can-am Maverick RS prepared by FN Speed ​​Team and with a powerful 195 hp Rotax twin-cylinder V-engine, a dual-level gearbox and exclusive benefits. Its versatility as well as its quality / price have made buggies one of the emerging classes of Off-Road. His great Dakar debut took place in South America.

Motor

ROTAX 903 Turbo RS Type: 3 cylinders – 12 valv.

Displacement: 899 cc

Max power: 195 HP at 7250 rpm Max torque: 170 Nm at 6000 rpm

Transmission

Differential: UPDATED Limited Slip Gear

Gearbox: UPDATED CVT

Wheels

Tires: 14 x 7

Tires: Competition tires

Suspension

Front: Coilover system

Rear: Coilover system

Brakes

Front: Racing brakes

Rear: Racing brakes

Weight

850 kg (130 L fuel tank, FIA FT3-1999)

Maximum speed

138 km / h (LIMITED 130 km / h FIA)