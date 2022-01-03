01/03/2022

09:55 CET

Marina Borràs

Every year, Christmas arrives and the story is similar (even these last two that we have passed with restrictions due to the pandemic): we are not shy about food. That’s right! These are moments to spend with the family and enjoy delicacies that we do not usually eat during the rest of the year.

But January arrives and we realize that we have put on a few pounds. And that, added to the objectives that we set for the new year, usually lead to us starting some weight loss diet, or even that we invite our children to go on a diet as well.

But is this something harmless and healthy as we tend to believe?

The dangers of diets

The nutritionist Stefy Fernández tells in her social networks some of the effects that the restrictive diets. When we limit and drastically reduce the food we eat during the day, the consequences that are derived are usually “greater anxiety, and an uncontrolled hunger at night, which subsequently brings a feeling of guilt and frustration & rdquor ;.

But this uncontrolled hunger that we feel has a name and surname: “It is physiological hunger, which at the time was not treated, until later the body asks for it by raising ghrelin (hunger hormone) all day, to see if we finish giving it the nutrients it was asking for all day & rdquor ;, explains the nutritionist.

Of course, we cannot lose sight of the so-called “me-me effect& rdquor;, that is, when we regain the weight we lost during the diet. The nutritionist Victoria Lozada points out that the yo-yo effect is associated with “greater fractures or osteoporosis, loss of muscle mass, chronic inflammation, diabetes, hypertension, even higher general mortality”.

Eating Disorders

Sara Bujalance, President of the Association Against Anorexia and Bulimia, explains that “there is a lot of confusion and a lot of ignorance about what eating disorders really are and as a result of this its seriousness tends to be underestimated & rdquor;.

Bujalance adds that “the main eating disorders are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and unspecified eating disorder & rdquor ;. And its main characteristics are “a deep dissatisfaction with the body, eating disorders, a depressed mood and irritability and social isolation & rdquor ;.

Sara Bujalance cautions that families should pay attention if they observe any of these signs:

Changes in dietIncreased physical activity in order to lose weight Excessive concern for the body Changes in mood Irritability Social isolation

In addition, “if they suspect a possible eating disorder they should be understanding and affectionate with the boy or girl, speak with him or her from affection and, very importantly, put yourself in the hands of a center specialized in eating disorders& rdquor ;.

Our behavior with food will condition our son’s vision of it | Pexels

How to foster a good relationship with food in our children

As we already know, the example we set at home will be very important in the development and education of our children. Therefore, if we want them to have a good relationship with food and with their own bodies, we must first focus on what is the relationship we have with the food and what are we transmitting to them.

Stefy Fernández proposes the following tips:

Don’t refer to foods as “good or bad & rdquor; or “that gain weight or lose weight & rdquor; & mldr; talks about “sometimes food & rdquor; or “everyday food & rdquor ;. Try to not comment on the bodies from others, or assault your body (especially in front of them). Let’s get away from conversations like “you have to diet, that person should take these foods off, how fat is that actress & mldr; & rdquor ;. Try to do not do strict dietsIf a parent is always on a diet, eliminating entire food groups or making “special foods”, children will grow up thinking it is healthy and normal. Work little by little on you: This is the most important part. If you work on self-compassion, acceptance and a more peaceful relationship with food, it will be much easier to transmit the same to your children.

Finally, let us remember this great phrase from the psychologist Santos Solano: “If I have a financial problem and they offer me a diet or cosmetic surgery, I would say: it will not work. However, when I have a emotional problem and they offer me a diet or cosmetic surgery, our culture has taught us that the perfect body equals success and happiness, which is a lie& rdquor ;.