It seems that 2021 became the year to break the bad streaks, and after 20 years of not having a worthy representative, India returned to obtain the crown of Miss Universe thanks to the role, bearing and beauty of Harnaaz Kaur.

It was the night of last Sunday, December 12, when the 21-year-old model was crowned in the famous beauty pageant, thanks to her responses in the last round, as well as her bearing, beauty and safety on the catwalk.

Along with 69 other competitors, Harnaaz’s beauty and personality did not go unnoticed from the first moment, despite the fact that the representative of Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira, was one of the favorites to stay with the crown.

Both arrived until the last moment to meet the winner. Photos: IG / nadialferreira

and it is that her strong message that led her to stay with the crown, reached the jury in the deepest part, as she demonstrated to have great humility and to be a worthy representative of the contest.

“It has been 74 days since I was chosen as the representative of India for Miss Universe 2021. It has been a trip of much love, fun and immense and hard work … India this is for you,” she concluded and was later crowned.

Now, the 21-year-old star is once again giving something to talk about thanks to a photograph, although for many it may be an exaggeration, for some inhabitants of his country it has been a real lack of respect.

Improper photo?

Since the Mexican Andrea Meza gave her place to the representative of India, the young woman has shared through her Instagram account the official images where she can be seen wearing an imposing crown.

However, there is one of them that has raised a lot of noise on the web, because they have even called it “immoral” and a lack of respect for this type of behavior for their country and traditions.

The alleged inappropriate image has also made a lot of noise within some feminist groups, as they claim that it is a true exaggeration, and its purpose is to oppress the body and sensuality of the star.

In this photograph, the Indian model is seen wearing a silk fiusha-colored blazer, with a pronounced V-neckline, which reveals her best attributes and it is notable that she was not wearing underwear.

Despite the fact that the young woman looks more beautiful and imposing than ever, there are those who assure that the young woman comes from a country with a very respectful and conservative culture, which is why the images have been branded as immoral.

Her fans support her

Faced with the unexpected photo of Harnaaz Sandhu with her open pink suit, the new Miss Universe has also received many messages of support from her followers.

And it is through the publication that it already has more than 500 thousand likes on the platform, there are also many comments that applaud its beauty and bearing in the image.

“How beautiful”, “You are one of the most precious Miss Universe”, “Her aura and her charisma speak for themselves”, “What a beautiful queen”, “Congratulations on your triumph”, “Never compare yourself with the others , the best answer of the night ”.

The young woman managed to take everyone’s heart. Photo: IG /

harnaazsandhu_03

