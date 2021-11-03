Although we all like to know how our cat is when we go to the office each morning, surveillance cameras for pets can have a very dangerous dark side for everyone.

There was a time when the secret lives of our pets and toys could even star in movies, since we all wondered what they were doing while we were not at home and there was no way of knowing.

Now the magic has disappeared and the blame for it is the surveillance cameras How fashionable have they become to control and supervise our pets, because many of us suffer when they are alone for a long time.

And it is true that they are very useful, some can even act as loudspeakers so that we can talk to them, and we are calmer at work knowing that they are safe and sound at home.

The pet accessories business is booming and is projected to reach $ 46 billion in 2026, largely thanks to surveillance cameras.

The question is, Are we safe with surveillance cameras of this type in our own home? These devices can record video in high definition as well as capture audio without problem. And of course, having something like that in the home can be very dangerous in the wrong hands.

Several experts have warned that users of this type of camera must enter strong security codes for many reasons, but mainly by hackers, who can access devices with weak passwords. If they succeed, we would be totally exposed.

They also talk about toxic partners or abusers, since these harmless gadgets can be a terrifying control method for these types of people They exercise power and control over the other person. So if you are in such a situation it is better never to install this type of camera.

If you have a surveillance camera at home and it is connected to the Internet, you should be concerned. Every connected device is vulnerable to a greater or lesser extent.

There is also the point that the development companies themselves can access the recordings of these cameras and sell the data to companies that collect information, since these cameras give a lot of information about us, our habits and our tastes.

For all this, security experts ask us not to install them, no matter how much the idea of ​​seeing our cat play with our dog on the sofa in the house while we are not attracted to us. And here are some very useful tips to take care of them.