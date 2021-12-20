12/19/2021 at 16:03 CET

Luis Suarez came to the shock before Seville knowing that the Hispanics do not end up being an easy rival for him. He had failed to participate in a goal in his last three games against Sevilla in LaLiga Santander, his longest streak without doing so against them, and he still failed to do so.

The strange thing is that before, Sevilla were good at it. He came from having participated in nine goals in his previous eight games against Sevillians in the competition (six goals and three assists), not a bad background. This Saturday Cholo Simeone decided to replace him and this was the last episode of a stage that is being tough for the Uruguayan.

Suárez was angry when heading towards the bench, but the reality is that the Argentine coach had reasons to replace him. Cunha comes from behind pressing and wants more minutes … or the Uruguayan clears up or he may miss the title.

This is the second and last season of contract for Luis Suárez. The striker wants to reach the World Cup in Qatar and they trust the rojiblanca entity that he will return to his best level. Not in vain has he scored 29 goals in just over a year, a not inconsiderable figure.

However, Atlético is already a long way from Real Madrid and it seems that they can no longer compete for the title. Asked about it, Simeone analyzed the situation in the press conference after the defeat against Sevilla: “There are many points. In the first years that we arrived at the club we were in that situation. Now with tranquility and above all to get closer to those who are closest to us.”