12/28/2021 at 11:04 CET

Up to ten Spanish tennis players are in this final of 2021 in the ‘Top 100’ of the ATP. Only the United States, with twelve tennis players, is capable of surpassing Spain in players among the hundred best in the world.

Nadal, Bautista, Carreño, Alcaraz, Ramos-Viñolas, Davidovich, Pedro Martínez, Munar, Carballés and Andújar They are among the 100 best rackets in the world, ahead of countries such as France, Italy or Argentina, which complete the ‘Top 5’.

Spain is also the country that has managed to win the most Davis Cup in this 21st century, with five. Russia, the current champions, is the second with the most salad bowls since 2000.

Russia the new power

Russia is precisely the new dominator of the world tennis scene. And Medvedev is the one who has all the numbers to be the chosen one. The 25-year-old Muscovite tennis player grew older, winning his first Grand Slam after beating number one Novak Djokovic in New York in the final of the US Open.

In addition, Russia has been the great dominator of tennis in 2021. He started the year with the triumph in the ATP Cup and concluded it with the Davis Cup. Throughout the course, Russian tennis underlined its authority with no less successes. The Billie Jean King Cup – a tournament comparable to the Davis Cup in women’s tennis – or the youth Davis Cup. In addition to being the most awarded team at the Tokyo Olympics.