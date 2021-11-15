. Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna

“American Idol” finalist Chris Daughtry and his band postponed their tour following the sudden death of their daughter, Hannah. Here’s what we know so far about this tragic event.

Hannah was found dead in her Nashville apartment

Chris and his namesake band were supposed to perform on Friday, November 12 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but canceled the show after learning of Hannah’s death. In a post on Twitter, the band requested privacy in “this very difficult time.”

The post says:

Due to the unexpected deaths of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter Hannah, all shows currently scheduled for next week for Daughtry have been postponed. The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully requests your privacy during this difficult time. More details will be available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.

People reported that Hannah, 25, was found dead Friday at her Nashville home by the Nashville Police Department. No further details have been released at this time, although in an Instagram post, Deanna mentioned “injuries that caused her death.”

Deanna’s tribute post to Hannah, which is filled with photos of the young woman, reads, “My firstborn. I love you infinitely Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we mourn the loss of my daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.

Chris and Deanna share four children

Play

Chris Daughtry – American Idol Audition You are the greatest !!! you give me the chills !!! Sweden loves you man! I hope you let me have this video of you, here on youtube Best Regards / Pontus Wiklund2007-12-17T12: 47: 10Z

“American Idol” fans may recall that when Chris competed during season five, his wife Deanna was frequently seen supporting him on the show, as were Hannah and her now 23-year-old brother Griffin, who are Deanna’s children. of his first marriage. In fact, all three of them appeared during Chris’s audition segment (video above).

“This would change my life enormously,” Chris said as he entered the audition. “I would no longer have to work a day job. I am a service advisor for a dealership in North Carolina. I have a 7 year old and a 5 year old and they are very excited for me. They’re home right now, hopefully praying for me to come in. My wife is here with me today. My family supports me a lot and is excited about this ”.

Then Deanna was briefly interviewed, crying as she explained what a great husband and father Chris is.

“This is his dream and when he married me, he took care of my two children and he is younger than me, he is only 25 years old, and I felt that he could have done a lot if he were single, but he has a family to take care of”, Deanna said. “I just want her dream to come true because she gave so much to my children. I’m so excited because I know this is your chance. I just love him, he’s a good husband and a good father. “

In addition to Hannah and Griffin, Deanna and Chris welcomed twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James in November 2010. At the time, she wrote on her website (via People): “Our family is overwhelmed with joy by these two precious gifts from God. . Babies are healthy and resting. Thank you all for your love and prayers ”.

Chris finished fourth on the fifth season of “American Idol” behind Elliott Yamin, Katharine McPhee and Taylor Hicks. Despite not reaching the final, it has garnered much commercial success and critical acclaim. His band has won four American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, and been nominated for four Grammys. He is the best-selling “American Idol” alumnus behind superstars Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, according to The Wrap.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: TOP 5 News of February 12, 2021