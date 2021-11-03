11/03/2021

The final phase of the Davis Cup, which will be held in Madrid between November 25 and December 5, will celebrate the first sustainable edition of the tournament through Ecovidrio’s ‘Make it green’ program, which includes eight conservation objectives enviroment.

Some of the sustainable measures that will be carried out are the use of electric buses as a shuttle for the mobility of the fans, the recycling of the strings of the rackets and the tournament balls, the elimination of paper at the entrances, the offsetting the carbon footprint by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fighting food waste.

“The Davis Cup is an important platform to transmit values ​​such as sustainability. We must take care of the environment and the planet. We must make people aware of doing it now because each day that passes is a day lost,” said the footballer Gerard Piqué, president of Kosmos, organizer of the tournament.

The legacy that the Davis Cup will leave in Madrid will also be a replica of the winners’ salad bowl made of glass and that will be put in a tennis club in the Carabanchel neighborhood, as revealed Borja Martiarena, Marketing Director of Ecovidrio.

To encourage glass recycling, 15,000 tickets will be given away to citizens who recycle three containers in the special containers distributed by different municipalities in the Community of Madrid.

“We encourage people to recycle. For a kilo of glass two free tickets. In 2019 there were more than 15,000 people and this year I hope they can be overcome. The Davis Cup is a team event and the team is all of us,” he confessed Pique.

The presentation of this sustainable initiative with the environment was also attended by José Antonio Martínez Páramo, general coordinator of the environmental government area of ​​the Madrid city council, and Paloma Martin, Minister of the Environment, Housing and Agriculture of the Community of Madrid.