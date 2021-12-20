12/20/2021 at 14:10 CET

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has decided to postpone its next annual meeting in the Swiss town of Davos until the beginning of next summer, instead of January 17-21, as expected, as a result of the uncertainty over the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“The current conditions of the pandemic make it extremely difficult to offer a global meeting in person,” said those responsible for the event, for whom, despite the strict health protocols of the meeting, “the transmissibility of omicron and its impact on travel and mobility has necessitated postponement. “

In lieu of the planned meeting, the organizers have indicated that participants will take part in a series of sessions that will focus on the state of the world and that will virtually bring together world leaders to try to shape solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

This is the second year in a row that the pandemic has prevented the traditional meeting, which welcomes political, academic and economic elites from being held in January, after it was initially transferred from Davos to Singapore in 2021, to later be delayed and finally cancelled.

“The postponement will not impede progress through the continued digital convening of business leaders, governments and civil society,” said Klaus Schwab, founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum.

“Public-private cooperation has advanced throughout the pandemic and will continue apace. We hope to meet world leaders in person soon,” he added.