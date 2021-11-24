On November 24, 1991 and one day after making his illness known to the world, Freddie mercury he died in his bed from AIDS. He was barely 45 years old. His image regained notoriety in 2018 with the premiere of the film Bohemian Rhapsody and recently, the BBC aired a documentary called Freddie Mercury: The Final Act in which, through testimonies from friends and relatives, he recreates how the singer spent his final moments.

© GettyImages Princess Diana and Freddy Mercury went out to party in 1998

However, the life of the rock star is also full of anecdotes and curious details that surprise his great mass of followers, such as that time he secretly partied with Princess Diana. The British singer took the Lady Di to a gay bar in the late 1980s disguised as a man so that she would not be recognized.





In fact, it was the same actor Remi Malik, who played Freddie Mercury in his biopic, who unveiled the story of this fun adventure.

In the same way, Cleo rocks, a Brazilian actress very well known in the United Kingdom, also told in detail what happened that night in 1998, when Diana was 27 years old and married to 8 Prince carlos.

Diana maintained a friendship with the presenter Kenny everett, who in turn was close friends with Freddie Mercury, and was the one who introduced them. Before long they were frequenting meetings and meals.

“There was always great excitement and anxiety when receiving an invitation to a joyous lunch with Princess Diana. She was a huge fan of the Kenny Everett Show and we had known each other for years. He had a charming and cheerful sense of humor, ”Rocos’s account begins in his book The Power of the positive drinking.

© GettyImagesThis November 24 marks 30 years since the singer’s death



Rocos notes that he once met for lunch at Bombay Brasserie, Kensington, with Diana and Everett, where they had champagne and peach Bellini. After a few laughs, they went to Kenny’s penthouse to watch the American sitcom The Golden Girls.

That night, Kenny and Cleo had made plans to meet with Freddie Mercury, who by then was already a prominent world figure. Upon arrival, everyone was watching TV and impersonating the characters with costumes and commenting on their most intimate secrets which have been faithfully kept by all of them.