11/13/2021 at 05:00 CET

Vanesa lozano

“Don’t let me go out because I’ll do it again.” As soon as he sat before the judge after being arrested for rape and kill Laura Luelmo, Bernardo montoya He confessed to the crime, stated categorically that, if he had the opportunity, he would attack another woman again, and begged the magistrate to immediately order his imprisonment.

It did, in the opinion of the researchers consulted by OPEN CASE, the investigation and events channel de Prensa Ibérica, in “one of the few moments of repentance and lucidity “that the murderer, aged 50 (and who had already spent 20 of them in prison for another crime and two robberies with violence), has had since on December 12, 2018, he kidnapped and beaten the life of the 26-year-old teacher from Zamora that I had just arrived at El Campillo (Huelva) to teach Plastic classes at an institute in the neighboring town of Nerva.

Now, Montoya has to sit in front of nine members of a popular jury who will decide their future in the trial that starts this Monday at the Huelva Court. Is accused of illegal detention, sexual assault and murder. And after change your version of the facts at least three times, in a desperate attempt to back down and plead innocent, the investigators do not trust him to repeat that “outburst of sincerity”, but they do so in the multiple evidence collected by the Civil Guard.

He “watched and stalked”

The arrival of Laura Luelmo, a young and beautiful girl, to El Campillo, a town in the Ríotinto mining basin of 2,000 inhabitants, did not go unnoticed by Montoya, her neighbor from the house across the street. Two months ago the man, born in Badajoz, unemployed bricklayer and welder, had recovered his freedom after serving his sentence for killing an old woman and, since then, he spent his days stationed in the doorway of an old family house located at number 1 Córdoba street, on the outskirts of El Campillo, in front of a fire that he himself drew at his feet to warm himself while looking at his neighbors.

Just two days “watching and stalking” they were enough for Laura “infatuate” with her, according to the investigations of the Civil Guard. Shortly before her disappearance, the young woman sent a WhatsApp message to her boyfriend alerting him that she felt restless in her new destination: “I have a gypsy neighbor who scares me a little”. It was Montoya. He saw her leave the house that winter afternoon to go to the supermarket and “decided that it was the perfect time to assault her“, according to the sources consulted by CASO ABIERTO.

His father, his weak point

“As soon as she got away a bit, I ran for my car. I got on and around a detour I got to the alley first. There I waited for her to arrive,” Bernardo Montoya declared after being arrested. Even the most cruel killers have a weak point, their Achilles heel. That of Laura’s murderer, according to the Civil Guard, is his father, whom he has “a lot of respect”. For this reason, as soon as he was arrested “he was determined to unlink the crime from the house of El Campillo, which belongs to his father. Montoya was aware that when the atrocities he had committed with Laura in there were discovered, his family could never inhabit or sell it“recalls one researcher.

Montoya’s efforts were useless. The Civil Guard investigation discovered that the man brought Laura into his home by force or deceit with the intention of sexually assaulting her. As this newspaper has learned, Montoya erred that he was about to save the life of his victim. “When you already have the girl inside your home and at your mercy, remember that he has left the fire outside, at the doorIn view of all the neighbors and, as he fears that someone will go to his house to warn him while he is committing the crime, he decides to go out to pick her up and leave Laura inside, “explain sources in the case.

About to escape

“Montoya tells Laura that if she stays still and waits for you at home, it won’t hurtHe trusts that he will listen to him and leaves. But when he re-enters with the brazier, he finds the young woman in the kitchen, the room closest to the street, trying to escape. He acknowledges that they get very angry, they struggle and, in that struggle, the fire falls to the ground. “The Civil Guard found ash remains on the kitchen floor, very close to the door that leads to the street, which would corroborate that first version that Montoya gave to the investigators.

Then, the accused “began to give him blows and punches to Laura on the head and body (the autopsy determined as the final cause of death a last very strong blow to the forehead) with a hard and heavy object, such as a stick, a hammer or a stone“to prevent him from running away, he tied her hands and covered her mouth with duct tape to keep him from screaming. When the girl was already “badly wounded and defenseless”, he transferred her to one of the rooms and raped her. During the visual inspection, officers would find Laura’s blood in the bedroom.

I was still alive

With the girl already unconscious, Montoya wrapped her half-naked body in a blanket, put it in the trunk of his Alfa Romeo along with the young woman’s clothes and disposed of it on a country rocky road in the place of Las Mimbreras, four kilometers from El Campillo, where investigators say he left her still alive. His body was recovered by the Civil Guard five days after his disappearance, just 200 meters from where they found the jeans and other belongings of Laura.

“I stripped her from the waist down and tried to rape her“, Montoya came to recognize in his first statement. But he added that he was unable to complete the sexual assault: “Even though she was unconscious, I couldn’t”. Once in prison and on the recommendation of his lawyer, Montoya underwent medical tests to try to show that have erection problems and are impotent.

Debris in the vagina and chest

The truth is that the forensics who performed the autopsy on Laura’s body did not find any remains of the semen of her attacker and murderer on her body, but they did biological remains of the man in the vagina and breast of the girl, as OPEN CASE has learned. For the prosecution and the accusations “there is no doubt” that Montoya raped Laura “with vaginal penetration” and they trust that it can be proven during the trial.

The defendant subjected Laura to “unnecessary suffering and suffering more intense than that necessary to cause her death,” says the public prosecutor’s office, which recalls that Montoya is a “repeat offender” because he has already killed an old woman and, after murdering Laura , He threatened to kill again if he was released.

Four years before being murdered, Laura Luelmo expressed herself like this on social networks: “They teach you not to go alone through dark places instead of teaching monsters not to be”. His, Bernardo Montoya, now faces a reviewable permanent prison.