the day the astronaut took communion on the moon

In the middle of the immensity of space, about to step on the Moon, Buzz Aldrin took communion. The rite evokes the presence of Jesus in the Eucharist, sacramented with bread and wine. The most curious thing is that, years later, the astronaut would regret the gesture. Because?

Edwin Eugene Aldrin Jr., popularly known as Buzz Aldrin, is the second astronaut to walk on the surface of the Moon. He did it in 1969, as part of the Apollo 11 Mission, accompanying Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins (module pilot).

Buzz Aldrin is one of the four astronauts who were on the Moon and are still alive.

Buzz Aldrin’s religious moment on the Moon

Presbyterian (a branch of Protestantism), the astronaut requested permission from NASA to perform the rite, recounts Erin Blakemore for History. The aerospace agency, shaken by criticism from agnostic groups that attacked the mixture of science and religion, granted it, but explained that the moment would not be broadcast to the rest of the world.

Before taking communion, Buzz Aldrin told the team in Houston: “I would like to ask for a few minutes of silence. I want to invite each person listening, wherever and whoever, to contemplate for a moment the events of the last few hours and give thanks in their own individual way.”

The chalice and the cloth bag for the loaves Elements used by Buzz Aldrin for his communion in space

Immediately afterwards, he took the bread and the wine. “I poured the wine into the chalice our church had given me. In the gravity of the Moon, the wine slowly and elegantly curled up the side of the glass,” Aldrin later recounted.

His partner, Commander Neil Armstrong, remained silent but did not participate in the rite.

The astronauts made the journey, entering history as the first human beings to set foot on the lunar surface.

His post-communion reflection, years later

However, years after the fact, Buzz Aldrin would regret taking communion on the Moon.

As he tells in his book Magnificent Desolation: The Long Journey Home from the Moon (Magnificent Desolation: The Long Journey Home from the Moon), he thought that in doing so, he had left out the rest of humanity.

The isolation of the crew of the Apollo 11 mission

“We had come to space on behalf of all humanity, be they Christians, Jews, Muslims, animists, agnostics, or atheists. But at that moment I couldn’t think of a better way to acknowledge the Apollo 11 experience than to thank God,” Aldrin said.