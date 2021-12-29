12/29/2021 at 09:58 CET

On December 30, 2006, ETA killed two Ecuadorian citizens in an attack on terminal T4 at Barajas airport. Not only did he break a nine-month truce in this way, but he also forced the government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero to cut off dialogue with the band. But, Was it cut?

For this action, one of the last of the terrorist gang with fatalities, the ETA were sentenced to 1,040 years in prison Igor Portu, Martín Sarasola and Mikel San Sebastián, as perpetrators of the attack with a van bomb in that terminal.

However, at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, the judge of the National High Court Alejandro Abascal he reopened the case in the middle of this month of November, because he wants to find out if the former head of the gang Mikel Garikoitz Aspiazu, Txeroki, and José Antonio Aranibar had anything to do with the preparation of this terrorist action.

Without prior notice

February 4, 2006: The new terminal at Barajas airport, T4, is inaugurated, a modern facility that had cost 6.2 billion euros and designed by architects Rogers and Lamela.

An imposing work that allowed to notably increase the number of daily operations of the Madrid airport and, therefore, required a “ad hoc” parking.

March 22, 2006: ETA announces a permanent ceasefire to “promote the construction of a new framework in which the rights of the Basque people are recognized.” Dialogue with the government opens a door to hope after decades of terrorist violence.

December 30, 2006: Without prior notice and unlike what he did in his truces of 1989 and 1998, ETA breaks that ceasefire and, after a call to roadside assistance services in the Basque Country, sets off a bomb van loaded with between 200 and 800 kilos of explosives in the T4 car park.

Hundreds of cars were damaged, more than forty people were slightly injured and two Ecuadorians, Diego Armando Estacio and Carlos Alonso Palate, they were considered missing.

Both waited inside their respective cars for the arrival of relatives from their country. Their bodies were later found. That of Estacio, 19 years old, seven days later. Both were imposed in February 2007 and posthumously, the Gold medal for Merit at Work. They had both worked in construction.

One year after the attack, the owners of the affected cars, more than 2,000 began to collect compensation, which would exceed 12 million euros.

Suspension of dialogue

The attack took place just 24 hours after the then President of the Government, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, showed his confidence in the peace process, in the dialogue that had been opened after the declaration by ETA of the ceasefire.

During a press conference to take stock of his management in 2006, Zapatero expressed his “conviction” that “in a year we will be better than today” in search of the end of terrorist violence. Hours later, ETA again left its mark on T4.

Zapatero had to abandon his Christmas break in Doñana and appeared in La Moncloa to announce that he was suspending all initiatives to develop dialogue with ETA.

“Today’s is the most wrong and useless step that the terrorists have been able to give, “said Zapatero after recalling that the parliamentary resolution that endorsed the dialogue established as an essential condition that there be an” unequivocal will to abandon violence “on the part of ETA.

He added: “What happened today, the very serious attack of the terrorist group ETA is radically contrary to that unequivocal will “, which is why he considered that dialogue broken.

But did it break? Years later, in 2008 and in an interview with the newspaper “El Mundo”, Zapatero explained the reasons why contacts were continued after the terrorist action of T4. It was because of the “desire of international bodies”, who hoped that “the light could be seen at the end of the tunnel”, He said.

Was aware of “political risk” that he assumed, as he acknowledged in that interview, but he wanted to start a dialogue with ETA because “there was a terrain to be able to reach the end of La Violencia in dialogue.”

Waiting for Txeroki

Have passed fifteen years since the attack and 10 years ago ETA decided to terminate its armed activity.

The gang only has its prisoners left, and these an individual exit to shorten their sentences or approach prisons in the Basque Country or Navarra, as has already happened with some of those convicted by the T4 attack.

Precisely, two of them were compensated with 30,000 euros (Igor Portu) and 20,000 (Martin Sarasola) after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) condemned Spain for ill-treatment in the arrest of both.

Regarding the attack, once the three implicated were convicted the judge closed the case, But now it has been reopened to investigate whether Txeroki, imprisoned in France, gave the order to attack the airport terminal.

At the end of October, the Paris Court of Appeal analyzed twelve Txeroki delivery demands to Spain, among them for the cause of T4. On January 5, the French authorities will make the decision.