The days of the International Space Station (ISS) are numbered and NASA plans to solve it that way

The International Space Station (ISS) practically has a date set for his death by the NASA Space Agency itself and all the instances involved in its operation.

It is estimated that by the year 2030 or 2031 it will be necessary to end the operation of the site and therefore start a series of complex maneuvers, both to enable a relay and to get rid of this facility.

A few weeks ago we saw how the agency presented its plan of less than a billion dollars to dispatch the ISS and it is time to carefully address the implications of this project.

At this point, NASA would begin the political and bureaucratic process to authorize the funds for the destruction of the Space Station, with the ideal margin being 2024 to begin work that would take years.

This is how NASA plans to get rid of the International Space Station

Throughout two decades the ISS has served the scientific community but everything comes to an end. Now the colleagues of space and the Smithsonian Magazinehave compiled the general details of this plan to disable the International Space Station.

Where, broadly speaking, it is proposed to develop an exorbitant trailer to end up crashing the facilities into the Pacific Ocean.

The funny thing here is that NASA does not plan to launch another space station into orbit to resume operations. At least not under the same qualities and dynamics as the one that will be destroyed.

(NASA/Getty Images)

But now the space agency is betting on a future where private companies, such as SpaceX or Blue Origin, can also evolve and launch commercial space stations up there.

So now both NASA and other research and development instances can contract the services of these stations, almost as if it were an airbnb.

Axiom Space, the same company behind NASA’s new space suits, would, in theory, be one of the most important firms in this new stage.

Although honestly there are too many variables to clear up. The ISS will cease to exist, but there will be other stations, like the Chinese one, that will continue to operate up there.

Along with companies such as those already mentioned, along with Northrop Grumman, Voyager Space and Nanoracks, they are also signing up to see how they can integrate into this new dynamic.

The biggest question at the moment is how so many private companies could organize to build their space stations up there and make them profitable in such a small market.