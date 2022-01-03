Updated on Monday, 3 January 2022 – 15:59

Loans granted to families in November grew 0.9% and exceeded 700,000 million euros.

Headquarters of the Bank of Spain JMCADENAS

The credit granted by financial entities to families and non-profit institutions residing in Spainubi 0.9% in November compared to the same month last year, to 708,202 million euros, while financing to companies rose 2.3%, to 945,755 million euros, according to data published this Monday by the Bank of Spain, reports Europe Press.

This represents an increase of 3,283 million and 18,459 million euros in those referred to companies in the last twelve months. In fact, both the Debt of households and companies marks annual highs and in both cases it exceeds the figures for the closing of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Along the same lines, the corporate debt rose to 945,755 million euros, 0.5% more than the previous month. This figure reflects the impact of the liquidity measures approved by the Executive to alleviate the Covid-19 crisis, such as guarantees with ICO guarantees.

The mortgage loans of households, which account for most of their total debt, stood at 514,677 million euros in November, which is 1,620 million more than the previous month and 4,716 million above the figure of a year ago, which is in line with the rise in home sales in recent months.

In this way, data from the Bank of Spain show that the amount that families spend on their home continues to occupy most of their indebtedness, since it represents around the 73% of it.

In November, family loans for consumption also increased, which experienced a monthly rise of 1.8%, to 95,885 million euros, while in the interannual rate the increase was 2.2%. Family loans for other purposes totaled 94,869 million euros, compared to 89,466 million a month earlier, representing an increase of more than 5,000 million in just one month.

The Bank loans of companies stood at 481,476 million of euros in November, which represents an increase of 1.7% compared to the same month of the previous year. On the other hand, the representative debt securities grew by 12.6% year-on-year, to 143,583 million. Finally, foreign loans rose 3.5% year-on-year, to 320,696 million.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more