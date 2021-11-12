11/12/2021 at 10:49 CET

EP

The debt of the Spanish banks with the European Central Bank (ECB), which reflects the gross appeal of institutions to the issuing institute through regular financing operations, fell by 0.07% in October, to stand at 289,482 million euros.

However, according to data from the Bank of Spain consulted by Europa Press, the debt of the Spanish banks with the ECB increased by 11.06% compared to the same month of financial year 2020.

Spanish entities started in March 2020 an upward journey in its appeal to the body chaired by Christine Lagarde coinciding with the outbreak of the crisis derived from the expansion of the coronavirus.

This behaviour lasted for five consecutive months, breaking the streak in August 2020 (-0.01%), a month characterized by low activity in the markets, and returning to increases, but very moderately, since September.

These slight advances slowed down at the beginning of 2021, accumulating two months with hardly any changes. However, the debt rebounded again from March and added five months above 290,000 million, falling again in September and October.

For its part, the gross appeal of the Eurosystem as a whole to the ECB reached 2.20 billion euros in October, 0.18% less than the previous month, but 26% above the figure of a year before.

Thus, the appeal of banks resident in Spain to the issuing institute represented 13.1% of the Eurosystem total in October, compared to 13.09% in September.

Asset purchase program

On the other hand, the aggregate volume of Assets acquired in Spain within the framework of the different asset purchase programs implemented since 2009 by the ECB totaled 571,223 million euros in October, 1.85% above the previous month and 28.54% higher in year-on-year terms.

Across the Eurosystem as a whole, the aggregate amount of asset purchases reached in the 10th month of 2021 a total of 4.53 billion euros, 1.03% more than a month before and 29.8% higher than October 2020.

According to data from the Bank of Spain, the aggregate volume of asset purchases in Spain represents 12.6% of the total corresponding to the Eurosystem’s consolidated balance sheet, compared to the previous 12.61%.