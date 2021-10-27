Related news

Victoria Federica (21 years old) has been making headlines in the national press for months. The daughter of the Infanta Elena (57), together with his brother, Froilan (23), is the figure with the most mediatic surname Bourbon in the saga today -at least for issues other than the tasks of the members of the monarchical institution-. This past summer, the descendants of Jaime de Marichalar (58) starred controversial sounded for his reckless behavior behind the wheel on the streets of Marbella. She also went viral on TikTok thanks to a video shared by Omar montes (33) in which they appeared dancing their last hit.

The latest news that has pointed to Victoria refers to an alleged move that she would have made to settle in the house of her boyfriend, the DJ Jorge Barcenas (22), for which they would pay 5,000 euros per month. The information in this regard is confusing and the young woman’s environment has denied it. However, once again, the niece of the Kings has been seen taking the front pages of the media. Perhaps in response to the curiosity that one has for his life, The young woman has decided to step forward and open her most personal Instagram, which until now remained closed in private mode.

Victoria Federica with her boyfriend, Jorge Bárcenas, in a photo shared on her Instagram. RRSS

The young woman has two profiles on Instagram. One of them with almost 7,000 followers in which he barely has two published photos, but where he has made several live shows. It is the account that he has always kept open for everyone. But on the other hand, treasures another profile, which has always been the most intimate, and the one that was locked until now. It only has 2,000 followers, all family, friends and acquaintances.

In this account he also has nothing to hide, as it only shows eight publications shared since January 2020. Despite the low activity of the royal, you can see who they are the people she brags about to the world: her boyfriend and her friends. Half of the young woman’s posts are posing with her partner and dedicating messages of love.

But among her publications and above all, among the comments that her relatives write to her – since the young woman only allows people she knows to follow her, despite having her profile open, to the point that she blocks those who do not contribute. trust – you can find a very special message. His cousin signs it Irene Urdangarin (16), youngest daughter of Infanta Cristina (56) e Iñaki Urdangarin (53).

The only female descendant of the former dukes of Palma compliments Victoria in a publication in which she appears with her friend and influencer María García de Jaime. This message reflects the good relationship of complicity that exists between the Bourbons, and is that Irene has also granted several ‘I like’ to her cousin in other posts.

Victoria Federica, by the hand of Irene Urdangarin, in 2018. Gtres

However, it is curious that these words and the exchanged likes date from last year. In the photographs that the daughter of the Infanta Elena has shared this 2021 there is no presence of his cousin. Has your relationship been worn out? The reality is that both had a very close bond, but this was waning when the Urdangarin had to settle in Switzerland and could have become even more distant now taking into account the age difference that exists between them and their various vital stages – while Victoria already She lives independently and has an official boyfriend, Irene still goes to school in Geneva and is very close to her mother.

Irene is the most discreet member of the monarchical family. He has an active account on Instagram, but completely closed to the public to avoid the entrance of outside eyes. Like his older brothers, Juan Valentín (22), Pablo (20) and Miguel (19), who all have private profiles on the aforementioned social network and some even have a significant presence on TikTok.

One of the common points that Irene and Victoria have always shared is their passion for fashion. The style of both has made headlines of the press inside and outside our borders, and is that while the young Urdangarin is already considered an influencer of royal blood, Froilán’s sister has managed to stand out in the public events she attends and the firms already invite her to her Fashion Week shows like the one in Paris, which she has recently attended.

