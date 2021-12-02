The drift of the Lakers fits quite well with the title that Gabriel García Márquez gave Chronicle of an announced death. More for the continent than for the content, but all in a phrase that fits very well with what the Los Angeles team is being. Because everyone knew what could happen. Everybody saw what would happen. And, in the end, it is happening. And, without knowing how the situation will end or how the season will end, it is clear that, at the moment, the Lakers are far below expectations (to put it mildly), far from a ring that is a chimera right now. and very far from what the entity has been as an entity, the social base it has or the historical tradition that accompanies the 17 championships that represent the largest part of the curriculum of greatness personified. A disaster with almost ridiculous overtones that also corresponds to its own self-destruction, to self-inflicted damage in the most grim and embarrassing way possible. And many things to improve in an NBA that does not wait for anyone. Not even the Lakers.

Of course, everything goes through, again, the health of the stars. And while Anthony Davis has represented that man of glass for so long, it is LeBron James who is beginning to worry. And it was about time, some will think. With a legendary career behind him, the decline of El Rey seemed never to come. In his first season with the Lakers, after a tremendous display with the Cavs, he missed a career-high 27 games. And at that time there was talk of decadence; Nothing is further from reality. The following year there was a ring, Finals MVP and title of top assistant. And last year, between lights and shadows, he went to 25 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists.. An outrage despite the constant physical discomfort and having to go through the play-in to play a playoffs in which they said goodbye in the first round. But but but…

The last thing LeBron has had to face is a positive for coronavirus that will keep him off the tracks for at least 10 days. According to Michael J. Babcock, a TMZ journalist, LeBron tested positive in a routine test. In a second test, the result was negative. And, in the third, again positive. The player, asymptomatic and with the complete vaccination schedule, was transferred in a private jet facilitated by the Sacramento Lakers (the Angelenos were playing against the Kings) to Los Angeles, on a relatively short trip between two cities that are within the third largest state in the United States, California. In total, the minimum quarantine for coronavirus positives is 10 days. But until the negative tests are repeated and the medical staff give the go-ahead, LeBron will not be able to return to his teammates. In total, the star has played 11 games this season, the same ones that he has missed.. And another cold fact: In his first 15 seasons, LeBron missed a total of 71 games. In the last four, all in the Lakers, he has another 71. And adding, of course.

Learning to live without LeBron is something teams will get used to when he’s retired, not when projects continue to build around him. In fact, the Lakers have already suffered his absence since he landed in the franchise And the results have not been exactly positive: the record in 2018-19 without LeBron was 9-18; 2-2 in the second, the ring, the one that was least injured with a final result that speaks for itself. 12-15 in the past and 4-7, for now, in the present. In total, 27-42, 39.1% of victories without El Rey and his elongated figure. And the new discharge, which will last a few days, had its first exam in Sacramento. One that the Lakers approved of, yeah. But with his head set on an idea that flies very clearly above the franchise in general and the roster and fans in particular: if they are all healthy, the Lakers could consider something this season. Maybe not the ring, but it does dispel doubts about what team they are and, above all, what team they can be. The problem is: will they all be healthy at some point?

An endless reign

LeBron came to the NBA in 2003. He has spent 11 seasons with Cleveland, four with the Heat and as many with the Lakers. And he has not given clues about his withdrawal. The only thing he has said is that he does not rule out playing in the NBA with his eldest son, Bronny, who turned 17 on October 6. Beyond the probability of this happening, there are few references to knowing when the time will come. It is obvious that each day that passes is one day less to stop seeing him and that each minute is a gift. Also that his tino is as fine as ever, since he averages 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in his 19th season in the NBA. But it has 11 games. To put a comparison, Kobe Bryant, in his penultimate and 19th seasons, went to 22.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists … in 35 games. Physical problems have not spared anyone throughout history and LeBronNo matter how hard you have tried to prove otherwise, it is not eternal. And even when he plays it is seen in the speed of his lateral movements, in the immediate fatigue, the defensive effort or the ability to adapt to younger and more vigorous opponents.

The King and his eternal figure remain an unquestionable physical powerhouse, but the groin has been torture for years and problems from the waist down a constant ever since. And another cold fact: LeBron is shooting 19.9 shots per game and his average is 19.5. Nevertheless, he is at 8.5 triples attempted, surpassing the 6.3 he had as a top. In other words: it penetrates less. His body suffers more when coming into contact with other bulky ones, prevention with injuries is greater and conservatism and caution as well. The almost millimetric treatment that he gives to his body and on which he focuses every summer is no longer enough to avoid a sunset that is approaching, more because of absences than because of what he does in his presence, and more because of injuries than because of a game that has suffered slightly, but still has, although less, absolutely brilliant moments. LeBron has a very elongated shadow, but even the defense of the speech contrary to load managment sponsored by Kawhi Leonard has come at a time when even he is not able to play as much as he wants. Because one thing is clear: LeBron always wants to play.

Ahead, the unknown of the immediate future. LeBron is on track to become the leading scorer of all time (he is on his way to 36,000 points, which he will reach this season and Kareem is at 38,387), but it is difficult for him to add more rings. Unless, of course, things change radically in the Lakers. He has no farewell date and, if he insists and the physicist respects him minimally (more than now, at least), he could reach the 22 seasons of Vince Carter, a historical record. And he’s already been in 10 Finals, a number that came from Bill Russell’s Celtics and someone named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The one who is also the all-time top scorer. The one who won 6 rings. It sure sounds familiar to someone. LeBron James’ career begins to suffer, something his haters have long expected and the rest of the world never wants it to happen. But he does it with his figure totally reconciled with a public opinion that repudiated him when he changed Ohio for Miami, with many millions in his pockets, a huge social connotation and the merit of having empowered the player more than ever. LeBron has defied Michael Jordan’s throne, forged his own legend, and escaped criticism like no one else. But time does not forgive. Nor the King. One that, the day he leaves, will do so with his crown. It is not for less.