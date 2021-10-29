10/29/2021 at 6:09 PM CEST

FIFA has already made official the list of the 30 finalists for the 2021 Ballon d’Or, where Leo Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho are presented as the great aspirants to complete the podium. Despite the last excellent stretch of Karim Benzema, the poor results of Real Madrid last season prevent them from being a real candidate for the Ballon d’Or that, Except for surprise, it will end up in the hands of the PSG forward.

The Argentinian, who left FC Barcelona this summer for PSG after not reaching a renewal agreement, He conquered the Copa del Rey and the Copa de América with the albiceleste, in addition to finishing as the second top scorer of the season with 30 goals. It could be his seventh Ballon d’Or, something that no one has ever achieved in the history of football.

The list of the 30 finalists is made up of: Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kanté, Leonardo Bonucci, Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Karim Benzema, Raheem Sterling, Nicolo Barella, Leo Messi, Bruno Fernandes, Pedri, Luka Modric, Giorgio Chiellini, Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar, Ruben Dias, Lautaro Martínez, Simon Kjaer, Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Mohamed Salah, César Azpilicueta, Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gerard Moreno, Phil Foden, Kylian Mbappé and Luis Suárez.

Pedri, Azpilicueta and Gerard Moreno, the only Spaniards

The FC Barcelona midfielder, Pedri; Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno; and Chelsea defender César Azpilicueta are the only Spanish players present in the 30 Ballon d’Or candidates. The two champions of Europa League and Champions League, respectively, accompany the canary, one of the proper names of national football.

In fact, Pedri is the only Barça player who is on the list and the player who has grown the most in 2021: he has established himself as a vital piece under Ronald Koeman at FC Barcelona and has been important with Spain both in the European Championship and in Olympic Games, where they achieved a meritorious silver medal when they fell against Brazil in the Tokyo 2020 final.