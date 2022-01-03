01/02/2022 at 18:16 CET

Enric Bonet

The irruption of omicron has disrupted the presidential campaign of April 2022 in France. The executive has preferred that the limitations on the concentrations of people – a maximum of 2,000 indoors and 5,000 outdoors – do not affect the rallies in order to guarantee democratic freedoms. The candidates will be able to organize the traditional great events, but no one doubts that it is not a campaign like the others. In this pandemic context, a good part of the electoral dispute will be played on the sets, screens and social networks. As the French government fears, it could be a favorable scenario for the proliferation of hoaxes more scoundrels.

A good example of this has taken place with the diffusion of a vulgar ‘fake news‘ about a fake transsexuality from Brigitte Macron. Natacha Rey, a French netizen from far right and supporter of QAnon The American conspiracy cult that made delusions about the pedophilia of Donald Trump’s Democratic rivals fashionable, perpetrated this surreal theory. According to her, the wife of the French president is not a 68-year-old woman, but a man who changed sex. Originally, her name was not Brigitte, but Jean-Michel Trogneux.

First posted on a far-right blog, this conspiracy went unnoticed for months. But after Rey’s interview with a psychic on YouTube, it began to circulate like foam on the networks. The label # Jean-MichelTrogneux It became one of the most commented on Twitter during the second half of December. With this hoax, its promoters tried to denounce an alleged sexual and moral perversion of decadent elites. Smears of this kind had already splattered Michelle Obama or Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand Prime Minister, in the past.

“One of the most grotesque theories & rdquor;

Without a doubt, it is a grotesque hoax and without any verisimilitude. But the strong echo that it had in the networks and also in the journalistic and political world – the interest of the latter in the Twitter bubble and in conspiracy theories with a certain American flavor is still surprising – made Jean Ennochi, Brigitte Macron’s lawyer, decide report it to justice.

This conspiracy, however, was so strident that it was disqualified from the environment itself. The ultra militant Pierre Sautarel, founder of the Islamophobic page Fdesouche, described her as “One of the most grotesque dissenting theories & rdquor;. Unlike the United States, it is hard to imagine that in France a significant part of the electorate believes in something as far-fetched as Brigitte Macron’s transsexuality, but in the Macronist executive they fear that this type of invention will become the norm in a campaign in which lower strokes are allowed. Macron himself was already the object of a five years ago insistent rumor about his supposed homosexuality. An emergence of parallel realities typical of Trumpism. Despite the great resonance of everything that comes from the other side of the Atlantic, the future of the young president will depend much more on his management of covid-19. Or of the final balance that the citizens will make of the chiaroscuro of their mandate.