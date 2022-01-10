01/10/2022

An Australian judge on Monday extended the court order preventing the deportation of the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, waiting for the conclusion of the hearing that is studying the revocation of your visa for entering Australia without vaccinating.

Judge Anthony Kelly of the Melbourne Federal Circuit Court extended that order, which expired today at 4:00 p.m. (05:00 GMT) until 20 local time (10:00 GMT).

During today’s virtual hearing, which started late and has had technical problems and several breaks, it was made public that Judge Kelly authorized Djokovic leave the hotel where you are being held to follow the process from an undisclosed location.

The 34-year-old Serbian tennis player left the Park hotel in North Melbourne this afternoon, where he has been detained since Thursday, according to The Age newspaper.

The world’s number one tennis player landed at Melbourne airport on Wednesday night to participate in the Australian Open, which will take place between January 17 and 30.

Upon your arrival, the immigration authorities will allegedly revoke your visa for failing to comply with the requirements imposed by the covid-19, despite having an exemption that allowed him to enter the country without being vaccinated.

Djokovic’s defense assures that the tennis player received through an email an evaluation from the Australian Department of the Interior in which it was said that he met the requirements to enter the country without quarantine, although the Executive of Canberra argues that it was not a guarantee of entry.

Djokovic – known for opposing mandatory immunization against covid-19, – wants to clarify his situation so that he is considered in the Australian Open, a tournament to be held between January 17 and 30.