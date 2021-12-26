12/26/2021 at 21:40 CET

.

The Alcoyano hhe wanted to have one last detail with his subscribers And that everyone can witness next January 5 the knockout of the knockout stages of the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid and until this Monday the 27th they will have a deadline to withdraw their location in person.

With this gesture, the directive that presides Toni Justicia wanted no partner to be left without a ticket, after the great demand for seats made the club only give a period of days 20, 21 and 22 for the withdrawal of its location.

“We wanted to have this detail with our subscribers, because we understand that they are the first and we are indebted to them after what happened last season, when the pandemic prevented them from coming to the field to see Real Madrid, “explained Toni Justicia.

The president of Alcoyano has warned that these partners will only have access to the acquisition of localities in two of the four sectors of the field of El Collao, since both funds have sold out and there are only a few left in the Lateral area and about forty in Tribuna.

Justice points out that the decision to sell tickets only in person and not online as usual in current times, is due exclusively to the fact that it has been a sale “designed to benefit mainly the subscriber, who could come to the club to withdraw his ticket And by the way we have given you the option of being able to withdraw up to six locations. It may seem strange in these times of the internet but for us the first thing is the partners“added the president of Alcoyano.

The club has also wanted its subscribers to have preference next day 5 when accessing the field to occupy their seats, so the doors will open half an hour earlier to subscribers than to the general public “And thus we will guarantee that they can occupy their usual seat”, concluded Toni Justicia.