Hours after death of Vicente FernándezLittle by little, the details of his funerals and the tributes that will be carried out in his honor have been released. At first, there was speculation about the possibility of a memorial being made in the Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City, where great figures of culture in Mexico are usually honored. However, his family clarified that all funeral services, as well as his tributes will take place at the family ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’, in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, near Guadalajara, Jalisco. Vicente Fernández Jr. told the media and the followers that, since they were betting on the outskirts of the place, that the doors will be opened to the public so that they can say goodbye to the singer and that this event is planned at the VFG Arena .

© Hello, Vicente Fernández’s remains will rest in his ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’

“There are no Fine Arts, everything will be in Guadalajara” confirmed Vicente Jr. upon arrival at the ranch, from the hospital where his father was admitted for just over four months. The singer’s eldest son left minutes later to meet the press and his father’s fans to announce that the entrance to the tribute would take place through the VFG Arena access. “Pay attention to what I am going to ask both the media, the people and the public! We ask you politely, you are going to enter through the other door, through the door of the arena. If you do me a favor, we are going to thank you very much ”.

Another of the interpreter’s sons, Gerardo, indicated that his father’s body will not be cremated; Rather, they will bury and that their mortal remains will rest in the central garden of the ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’, and that was thus arranged by their four children.

In 2016, during the presentation of his album Un Azteca en el Azteca, Fernández spoke about how he wanted to be remembered among the people and his wishes for simple funerals. “I prefer a quiet wake like that of any person who ceases to exist, I don’t want to be taken as selling ‘charamusca’ all over the country; I know that the affection that my people have for me will accompany me to the end and I don’t want to avoid it, I want them to remember me as a human being that the only success I had is that they remember it with affection, “he said.

‘Come back, come back’ … the last will of Don Vicente Fernández

During a concert carried out years ago, ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ revealed to his audience that the song he would like to be sung at his funeral was that of Volver, Volver. “This song for me is very special, I think that the day they are burying me they will sing it at the top of their lungs on television or wherever they are, I hope many years will go by,” said the singer at that time.

